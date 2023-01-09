America's Got Talent's Malevo Combines Dance And Drums In Incredible New All-Stars Clip, And Simon Cowell Is Loving It

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicked the new year off in style on NBC, as the new show is bringing the biggest names from across the Got Talent franchise to Monday nights to take another shot at the top prize. The next new episode on January 9 will bring back an act that America’s Got Talent fans may remember well from Season 11: the Argentinian dance group Malevo who brought their fast-paced moves, drum skills, and definitely iconic looks to the show in 2016. In an exclusive clip from the next All-Stars episode (seen above), the group shows off why they definitely deserve to be among the best of the best!

Season 11 was a very different time in America’s Got Talent, with former Spice Girl Mel B still on the panel of judges and Nick Cannon serving as host instead of the current Terry Crews. If anything, Malevo have only gotten better and more intense since the last time they took the stage, and it’s clear from Simon Cowell’s smile that he’s impressed by what they brought to the All-Stars spinoff! Heidi Klum certainly isn’t frowning either. While Howie Mandel doesn't have a reaction moment in the clip, it’s safe to say that he’ll have thoughts in the full episode. Cowell was definitely hyping the season for a reason !

Although Malevo didn’t win Season 11 of America’s Got Talent, they were certainly a standout act. The group sailed through the audition round after getting a “yes” vote from all four judges in 2016, and then received a golden buzzer from guest judge George Lopez (who is now back on NBC as star of his own sitcom ) in the judge cuts round. Golden buzzer winners often go on to win full seasons after impressing early on , but they didn’t make it to the finals back in 2016. Will their story come to a different ending in 2023?

Only time will tell on that front, but the clip is enough to say that Malevo is making a strong impression on the crowd, and not in a Sethward kind of way ! Of course, making an impression on the audience isn’t enough to guarantee a long future in America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, when all sixty competing acts were chosen because they already proved that they have what it takes to make the stage their own.

The first episode on January 2 showed just how much all-star talent could fit into two hours of primetime. The first golden buzzer of the season went to dance group Light Balance Kids , who made their AGT debut back in 2019 as part of Season 14. The premiere also brought back iconic ventriloquist Terry Fator , Season 15 aerialist Alan Silva ( known for his death drop move back in 2020 ), singer Jimmie Herrod with a cover of Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” and more! If you missed it, you can find the season premiere streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.