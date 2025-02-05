I Think Will Trent Might Be Having Its Best Season Yet, But There's One Topic I'm Conflicted About

Will Trent has been one of my favorite prime-time series since its 2023 premiere. I look forward to watching it every week. With excellent acting and riveting storylines, it continuously exceeds my expectations. The series keeps improving with age.

Despite only airing a few episodes of the third season, I am confident it will be one of the show’s best yet. Every week has delivered exciting storylines, especially involving the weekly cases. Will Trent Season 3 is also a new chapter for many beloved characters. I love the season but I am conflicted about a major ongoing plot.

We need to discuss it.

Warning Will Trent Season 2 and Season 3 Episodes 1-4 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Will Arresting Angie Was A Huge Game Changing Moment In Season 2

Will Trent ended its second season with Will (Ramon Rodriguez) arresting Angie (Erika Christensen) for covering up Crystal’s (Chapel Oaks) murder of Lenny (French Stewart). It’s a pivotal moment for the series. Because of the devastation of his actions, Will briefly leaves the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Will Trent Season 3 opened several months later with Will and Angie no longer working for the GBI.

However, by the end of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3, “Find a New Pond,” they’re both back there full-time. The former couple didn't have to address their issues until the following episode. Nevertheless, it’s been treated as a major plot point throughout the season’s first few episodes. Will and Angie have told others that their former relationship will never be repaired.

Will arresting Angie is such a major moment because arresting a romantic partner doesn’t seem rectifiable. Angie’s future on Will Trent could have ended there. I expected her to face some prison time or permanent suspension.

Season 3 has taken an interesting approach to the storyline. The consequences of Angie and Will’s actions are vital to this season’s major plots, but not in the ways I once suspected. That’s what’s making me unsure about where Season 3 plans to leave things with Will and Angie.

…But It Has Been Anticlimatic For Angie's Career In Will Trent Season 3

I thought the first episodes of Season 3 could be Angie on trial or imprisoned. It could have allowed Will Trent to experiment and not focus so much on weekly cases. Angie’s quest to justify her actions could have been a compelling Season 3 topic. I never believed Angie would leave the series permanently or go to prison for long. But, I thought the writers would have her actions lead to her in jeopardy of losing everything.

In reality, Angie temporarily had to work at a country club. She lost the excitement of the GBI. She also had to appear in court and try to get off suspension. Angie’s time away from the GBI only lasted for three episodes. Her swift return to the GBI made the consequences of her actions seem minor. The season starts several months after the finale, but that still doesn’t seem like enough time for suspension.

Angie covered up a murder that allowed for several other murders. None of the criminals are people that we’re going to mourn. However, you would expect codes of conduct and ethics from top government professionals. Angie should have at least been permanently suspended from her job.

I hope we see Will Trent address this type of lenience towards cops. We need a storyline that talks about the unfairness of cops committing crimes and having them excused because of their job. Angie’s crimes are forgivable because we know her intentions were admirable. However, her actions also remind me of how sometimes people who work in the law field get special treatment from the courts.

I Support Will's Decision To Arrest Angie And Am Conflicted On Her Response

I can understand both perspectives. Angie believes that Will should have supported and protected her no matter what. He should have put her and them first If he truly loved her. Will believes Angie should have been honest with him. He also can’t excuse Angie’s criminal behavior because it goes against everything he stands for as a GBI agent. They’re both right in their own ways.

However, I am more on Will’s side. Lenny was scum and Crystal was an innocent child, so no one blames Angie for trying to help her and save her from a criminal record. However, because of her actions, Crystal never gets the help she needs. She basically had a mental breakdown that led to her becoming a serial killer.

Multiple people died, including Crystal, because Angie protected her. Angie needed to face some real consequences for her actions. Also, she committed a crime by covering up the murder. Therefore, Will couldn’t ignore this because what would then stop him from turning a blind eye whenever someone else he cares about does something criminal? What’s to stop Will from becoming a criminal himself?

If Will pardons Angie, it opens the door to moral ambiguity. Will has survived so long because of his sense of right and wrong, structure, and not allowing too much chaos. Protecting Angie could have started a negative spiral.

So though I understand Angie’s perspective, I disagree with it. I don’t think she should be so harsh towards Will for doing what he needed to, not just because it’s the legal choice, but because it helped keep him from losing himself. I love that Angie acknowledges that they both did what they thought was right. She understands his actions. However, she seems to still judge him for them.

I Hope Will Trent Truly Ends Will And Angie's Romantic Relationship

Honestly, I was never a fan of Will and Angie’s romance. It just seemed like it had gone on long past its expiration date, but both were too codependent to let go. I wanted them to find new love interests. The first two seasons kept them returning to each other. This just made me root against them more.

However, I didn’t hate their pairing enough to care if Will Trent ended with them together. It wouldn’t be my preferred ending for either of them, but I would be fine with it. That has changed now that the writers want us to believe they’re over.

The Will Trent writers are playing into this idea that Angie will never forgive Will. They have no romantic future. I hope this is true because I want to see them have new love interests and an end game that isn’t each other.

I don’t know much about the Will Trent book series. I do, however, know that Angie is not Will’s main love interest in it. His main love interest from the books has not yet been introduced on the show. But, that doesn’t mean she will be his final love interest. From my understanding, Will Trent the TV show, and Karin Slaughter’s popular book series of the same name are very different. So Will could still end up with Angie or with someone else.

Will Trent Season 3 introduced a new character called Marion (Gina Rodriguez), who will likely become Will’s new love interest. I am excited to see their romance progress and someone new for Angie.

...But I Hope They Repair Their Friendship

I don’t like Will and Angie as a couple, but I enjoy their friendship. Their long history is fascinating, and I see them as soulmates, just not the romantic kind. They need each other. Therefore, I hope that this tension between them resolves itself. I don’t think they should return to their old friendship.

However, I would like to see a new evolution of it. They can continue this tension but I need the season to end with them friends again.

This Will Trent storyline is still developing so it could become a key piece of the show’s future. I am just worried it will be undone by the end of the season. Will and Angie will be back together, and their choices will have zero consequences. Let’s hope the writers continue to make good decisions and make this a critical part of moving forward.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.