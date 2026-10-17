The Incredible Amount Of Money Todd And Julie Chrisley Still Owe In Tax Debt

It’s been well over a year now since Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump after serving prison time for finance-based offenses. At this point, the Chrisleys have seemingly returned to their regular lives, but there’s still a question regarding any outstanding debts they may or may not still have. Todd (57) and Julie (53) themselves have mostly steered away from discussions regarding their finances. Now, however, there are details regarding how much money they still owe the IRS.

Todd and Julie Chrisley reportedly owe $1.5 million in unpaid federal taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to Page Six, the IRS filed a federal tax lien in August 2026, and that specifically amounts to $1,571,452. Said lien is specifically composed of two separate unpaid tax assessments aimed at the reality TV stars’ portfolio. One of those assessments is dated for December 5, 2022, while the other is dated for December 11, 2023.

An assessment for the tax period ending with Dec. 31, 2021 shows an unpaid balance of $142,410.72. The other one is marked for the period ending with Dec. 31, 2022, and includes a sum of $1,429,041.89. As of this writing, the Chrisleys have not publicly addressed the public releases of these filings.

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The Chrisleys were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more back in 2022 and were sentenced to years in prison. Julie was initially set to serve seven years at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky, while Todd would serve 12 years at the since-closed Federal Prison Camp in Florida. As part of those verdicts, the couple was ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution and were seemingly going to have to sell off assets to cover that. As of 2025, said debts weren’t paid, with the Chrisleys explaining it was put on hold due to their appeals.

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In the first few months after they were pardoned, the Chrisleys touched upon their financial well-being following claims that they’d had money issues during their prison stints. Todd scoffed at the rumors of there being such issues in September 2025, though he also wouldn’t confirm how much money he had at the time. What he and Julie did do, however, was reveal that they’d paid roughly $3 million in legal fees throughout their legal saga.

This latest development involving the pair’s taxes marks the latest setback for them in the past several months. Back in April, Todd Chrisley was ordered to pay $750,000 in restitution to ex-tax creditor Amy Doherty-Heinze. Said payment stems from a lawsuit filed by Doherty-Heinze in 2024, as the former Georgia Department of Revenue employee accused the Chrisleys of launching a smear campaign against her during their tax fraud trial.

All the while, there are still questions regarding when or how the Chrisleys might make their return to reality TV. Todd, Julie and their kids famously headlined USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best for 10 seasons before it ended amid their legal woes. Several years later, their kids participated in a Lifetime docuseries called The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which slightly overlapped with Julie and Todd’s release. Earlier this summer, Todd asserted that he still wasn’t ready to return to reality TV due to still searching for the right situation.

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It’s unclear as to whether these recently revealed tax situations might impede Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attempts to return to TV on a regular basis. The IRS has also not provided further details on the situation at this time.