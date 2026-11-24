90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ally Yahuff and her family are currently embroiled in some drama due to a recent episode. Ally's parents claimed the show scripted their daughter's pregnancy reveal scene. However, the TLC star is now pushing back. As her storyline continues to unfold on the 2026 TV schedule, Ally is suggesting that the only fake element is her parents' latest public response.

During the episode, which is currently streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription, it is stated that Ally's parents declined to continue filming after she revealed she was pregnant with Jonathan Pearce's baby before marriage. After news got out that her parents felt 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way scripted the moment to look more dramatic than it was, Ally contacted @KikiandKibbitz and said the following:

It's honestly stressing me out because she's literally just doing damage control at this point and making stuff up lol. I don't even know what to do I'm under NDA and I can't say anything but she's twisting things. They really didn't know I was pregnant. Why the hell would I be so stressed out and have a lonely pregnancy if they knew?

Ally's stress makes sense, considering the circumstances. Those who assumed the scene was faked may also assume that her crying in bed after the scene wasn't genuine, and that makes the whole situation seem very dramatic and silly. Additionally, past cast members have claimed 90 Day is faked, and I can imagine it'd feel really rough to have the internet decide a real-life traumatic event was just scripted television.

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While speaking out, Ally went on to claim that her parents' response was fueled by how the moment looked on TV, and not by them looking to set the record straight. In her view, they're just trying to avoid any more blowback from the public watching at home:

She's ashamed of public scrutiny and is trying to rewrite the narrative. And I can't say anything publicly or call her out because she's my mom. I'm just really disappointed.

Once again, 90 Day Fiancé fans keeping up with the 2026 TV schedule are caught in the game of "he said, she said." Like what happened with the drama surrounding Vittorio Palchetti's house not being his actual home, it feels like there's an explanation for all of this. Yet, because the audience was misled from the start, I can't help but feel skeptical of everything.

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On the one hand, I can imagine that parents who would disown their adult child for an unexpected pregnancy would also feel ashamed about being called out for it later. Conversely, Ally was very clearly showing ahead of their big reveal, to the point that I'm not sure it was even necessary for Jonathan to state it.

I guess there are two sides to every story, and two things can be true at once. Ally could've thought she was effectively hiding her pregnancy from her parents, but she was wrong, and they already knew before it was said. They also still could've declined to film after the reveal, because they were upset about officially learning the news and that it was set to air on TV. Perhaps the truth is somewhere in the middle and we'll get some answers on what exactly went down later on.

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90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm addicted to the drama and can't stop watching, even if I don't know the full story. On that note, I can't wait to see what's next for Jonathan and Ally.