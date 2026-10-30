This Stat From Kevin Federline About Not Being Able To Pay His Bills After Britney Spears Ended Payments Has Me Shook

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has spend decades as one of the biggest celebrities in the world. This also means that her personal life has become very public, including her marriages, legal issues, and that infamous conservatorship. The latest headline comes from her ex Kevin Federline, and the wild stat about him reportedly not being able to pay his bills.

For years after their split, Federline requested more child support from Spears, something the recording artist allegedly didn't appreciate. Back in 2024 Spears made her final child support payment to the former backup dancer, and now he's reportedly in a dire financial straits. Page Six reported this news, and one excerpt was staggering. It reads:

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the former backup dancer, 48, owes at least $117,704 total to City National Bank spanning a credit card, a line of credit and an overdraft line.

Ouch. That's quite a bit of debt, presumably due to no longer receiving support from Britney Spears. While Kevin Federline claimed money wasn't why he released his memoir You Thought You Knew, this report paints a different picture. The book made some bold allegations about Spears, and went viral shortly after its 2025 release.

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Kevin Federline requested more money from Britney a number of times, seemingly as a result of trying to give their children the same lifestyle that they were accustomed to. Originally she reportedly paid him $40k per month, which was reduced to $20k once their eldest son Sean Preston turned 18. In his memoir, Federline wrote that the cost of supporting their kids "Easily ran well over $40,000 a month" and that "the money was gone as soon as it came in."

(Image credit: ET)

As a result of this financial situation, Federline is facing a lawsuit from City National Bank for the sum of money. In addition to the original sum, the institution is allegedly seeking unpaid accrued interest. Per the report, there's "20.5% on the credit card, 7.5% on the line of credit and 18% for the overdraft line." It certainly sounds like a serious issue for the former backup dancer.

For those who don't remember, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met back in 2004, when he was a backup dancer for her other famous ex Justin Timberlake. They would end up getting married just a few months after they started dating. Their relationship would end up having their first child in 2005, the same year that their reality show Britney and Kevin: Chaotic aired. They had a second child in 2006, which was also the same year that the "Lucky" singer would file for divorce.

Only time will tell what happens with Kevin Federline's lawsuit and financial situation. Although now that Britney Spears is no longer paying him child support, she's presumably going to be left out of the drama.