It’s a tale as old as time: amass a fortune with hard work, lose the fortune with reckless spending. That’s certainly true of Johnny Depp, whose latest movie, Ebenezer, is in theaters now on the 2026 movie schedule. Depp has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the last couple of decades, since becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, starting in the summer of 2003. Now, a new biography about Depp is getting into some of the details of his fortune made and lost, and the numbers, as you might expect, are staggering.

In the new book, The Many Faces of Johnny Depp, author Mark Seal notes that court documents from 2017 let us in on just how staggering the numbers are. Depp has admitted to being hundreds of millions in the hole, but the new book touches more on where that money went and how he spent so much, so quickly. Of course, there are quite a few reasons, but they can be summed up in two, according to Seal. He writes (via PageSix):

His vast wealth had been gutted, fittingly, in a Jack Sparrow-like bacchanal of excessive spending and financial mismanagement.

That spending, according to PageSix, included buying a luxury yacht, 14 homes, pricey cases of wine, jewelry, and a private island in the Bahamas. He also spent lavishly on travel and the people who surrounded him at the height of his earnings and fame. Seal writes:

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[He] didn’t move without an entourage and could never again fly on a commercial airline … He was no longer merely Johnny — he was Johnny Depp, mega-movie star, icon, brand, and franchise, with an expanding army of people depending on him for their livelihoods.

As Depp has admitted, he was also on the hook for $100 million in back taxes owed to Uncle Sam, a debt he blamed on the accountants and advisors he thought were paying the taxes when they apparently weren’t.

In the years since his court battle with Amber Heard, Depp’s reputation has taken a major hit, and that has also impacted his finances. For Ebenezer, Depp took a major cut from what he was earning for movies a decade ago. He apparently earned a “mere” $5 million for the new take on A Christmas Carol. That’s a lot of coin, for sure, but when you compare that to the $90 million Depp reportedly earned for Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the $16 million paycheck he received for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (a movie he was quickly cut from), you get the full picture.

The entertainment and sports worlds are filled with stories like this, and Depp isn’t all that unique, though the numbers involved are still eye-popping. There are also growing rumors that Depp could eventually return as Jack Sparrow, but that seems a long way off, even if they are true. Time will tell if Depp can ever start earning money like he used to.