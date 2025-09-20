Todd And Julie Chrisley Reveal The Major Amount Of Money They Paid In Lawyer Fees Amid Their Legal Issues: ‘Add The Zeroes’

As of this past May, Todd and Julie Chrisley are now free individuals, as they were pardoned of financial offenses by POTUS. The Chrisleys have since been settling back into their lives, though reports have continued to swirl around them. Although the two are now out of prison, sources have alleged that their money problems aren’t over. Todd himself has since shut down claims of money issues following his stint behind bars. However, he and Julie both just revealed the massive amount of money they shelled out to pay their legal team.

The Chrisleys appeared on Tamron Hall just recently, during which the eponymous host asked them a myriad of questions pertaining to their legal issues, domestic lives and more. Eventually, the subject of money came into the discussion, and the couple didn’t get too specific about how much they have. Amid the chat, which is on YouTube, Hall mentioned that she’d heard they’d paid around $300,000 in lawyer fees. Yet Todd revealed an even bigger number:

No, we paid about $3 million in lawyers fees. Add the zeroes. [Laughs]

Todd Chrisley doubled down on that assertion, and he and his wife also reiterated that they’re not currently “broke.” What prompted those comments was Tamron Hall asking whether their family’s new show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, was a “necessity,” which the couple denied.

Julie (52) and Todd Chrisley (56) were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more in 2022 and, as part of that a judge reportedly ordered that they pay restitution to the banks they reportedly defrauded. At the time, it was stipulated that the couple would be required to pay $17.2 million for that compensation. It was said that the Chrisleys would have to sell off assets to satisfy the debt. However, the pair also told Tamron Hall they never paid that money because the court order was put on hold during their appeals.

The relationships that the heads of the Chrisley household have with money as well as fame have been brought up as they’ve promoted Back to Reality. Both of them have indicated that celebrity isn’t important to them and that money isn’t either, especially following their time in prison. Todd also recently revealed that even before his legal issues began, he was already planning to leave Chrisley Knows Best, the clan’s USA Network show, before it was canceled upon his conviction.

Despite that, Todd Chrisley does want to return to TV full-time alongside his family, and he’s teased his plans to do that. Sources have alleged that Chrisley is seeking a pricey deal for the theoretical show and, to the general public’s knowledge, he hasn’t had any takers just yet. The real estate mogul and his family do, however, remain valuable commodities, so to speak, within the reality TV business, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched for an entertainment company to ink an agreement with them.

As far as viewers can tell, the Chrisleys still appear to be in stable financial standing, despite the speculation that’s swirled around them. Still, it goes without saying that $3 million is no small chunk of change, and I’d imagine there are few people who’d be pleased to part with so much cash.