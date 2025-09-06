Todd Chrisley Was Accused Of Having Money Problems After His Prison Stint, And Someone Finally Asked Him About It

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been taking steps to reintegrate themselves within society since being pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump of financial-based offenses. As such, the two have since returned to podcasting and are aiming to make other moves. Rumors have still been swirling around the Chrisleys, including allegations of martial struggles. They’ve since addressed the chatter surrounding their domestic lives and, now, Todd has been asked about the rumors that he’s “broke” in the aftermath of his legal woes.

Back in June, insiders alleged that even though the Chrisleys were out of prison, their troubles were far from over, from a financial standpoint. It was alleged that Julie and Todd still had to deal with “catastrophic” legal fees that would put a strain on their lifestyle. That allegation was also accompanied by the assertion that the couple’s daughter, Savannah, spent a lot of cash amid their incarcerations. At the time, an unnamed insider said, there’s “No doubt she's racked up a huge list of expenses on her parents' behalf.”

At that time, no member of the Chrisley clan had formally spoken out about the situation, though that’s no longer the case. Todd, Julie and Savannah were all recently interviewed on ABC News’ Nightline, and they discussed various topics with interviewer Juju Chang. During the conversation, there came a point when Chang told Todd “a lot of people” think he’s broke. That led the father of six to question those assumptions:

Where would they get that? Where would you get that? Do you know how much is in my bank account?

In terms of that final question the Chrisley Knows Best alum posed, Juju Chang playfully asked if Todd would like to tell her how much money he currently has in the bank. He ultimately laughed off the notion but also said the following:

But it's not what you just referenced.

So, based on the comments Todd Chrisley shared, his family’s supposed financial issues have been exaggerated. This latest batch of reports comes years after sources dropped claims about the money woes Todd and Julie would experience shortly after their sentences were handed down. In 2022, after the Chrisleys were found guilty of bank fraud and more, they were ordered to pay restitution. That compensation was to come in the form of a $17.2 million fine, and it was said that the Chrisleys would have to sell off assets to pay it.

The exact amount of money in Todd Chrisley’s bank account today may not be known to the general public but, whatever it is, it could increase at some point if the media personality gets his way. At present, Chrisley is looking for another deal for a reality TV show, and insiders claim he wants an agreement that’s worth at least $5 million. Chrisley himself, however, has neither confirmed nor denied he’s seeking such a deal.

Right now, Julie, Todd and co. have been promoting their new docuseries, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which was ordered to series by Lifetime earlier this year. The show has shed light on a few topics thus far, with the biggest arguably being the rift between siblings Savannah and Chase. As speculation continues to surround the Chrisleys, though, it seems they’re not going to hold back from setting the record straight on their finances or other topics.