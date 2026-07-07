Why Todd Chrisley Is Still ‘Not Ready’ For A Reality TV Comeback One Year After Being Pardoned

It was over a year ago that Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump after serving prison time due to bank fraud, tax evasion and other alleged offenses. Since then, the couple has been easing back into their day-to-day lives and, interestingly enough, neither of them have jumped back into the reality TV space on a full-time basis. In 2025, it was reported that the pair were set to re-enter the medium and that discussions were being had. Now, Todd is weighing in on why he still hasn’t returned.

Considering the success of the Chrisley family’s 10-season USA Network show – Chrisley Knows Best – it pretty much seemed like a given that they would set up another series. In 2025, Lifetime did order an eight-part docuseries called The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, centering on how the kids were coping amid the parents’ imprisonment. Ironically, Julie and Todd were released before the show finished filming and appeared in the last stretch of the series.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley recently reflected on that time in their lives during an episode of daughter Savannah’s Unlocked podcast. Aside from reflecting on what life’s been like since leaving prison, the pair also discussed their careers. Savannah grilled Todd about saying on his Two Sons and Me podcast that he was done with TV. However, the patriarch and father six sought to set the record straight and explain his rationale:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What I said on Two Sons and Me was exactly what [Julie] and I had discussed, that television was not my priority anymore and that I did not want to do what we had already done. And so. when I said I'm not ready to come back to television yet, I'm not ready because it's not laid out the right way yet.

So it seems Chrisley is interested in returning to the small screen but only if that happens with a project he feels comfortable with. Technically, Chrisley did return to TV earlier this year when he and Julie competed on The Masked Singer. Of course, a reality show centered on his family’s life is (understandably) much more personal for Todd than his stint as one member of the Croissants. Chrisley is also fully aware that the landscape has changed over the past few years and, with that, he knows exactly what he wants for his next show:

I want to be able to give the folks that tune in to us a true glimpse into our everyday life. I want to carry them along…. If I’ve got to see it, they need to see it.

That’s not the only factor Chrisley has considered. For years, claims of inauthenticity have plagued the reality TV medium for years, with many viewers having accused a number of productions of staging moments. For his part, Chrisley is staunchly against faking anything for the cameras. On that note, he laid out some potential events he’d love to share with audiences authentically:

I want the content that we create going forward to be truly 100% authentic. You know, when [Savannah is getting] married, I want to be able for that to be authentic. When [Savannah has] a child, I want that to be an authentic moment. And I don't want it staged…. So that's what I meant when I said I'm not coming back to television. I'm not coming back to television now in the same format. So what we're doing, what I'm working on now is a different format.

Of course, there are several factors to consider for Chrisley and co.’s big return to TV, including money. It was reported around the summer of 2025 that Todd was looking for a deal worth at least $5 million but that network execs weren’t willing to budge on that. At the same time, there’s also the matter of how Todd and Julie will be received by the general public. PR experts believe the Chrisleys should tread lightly and should keep in mind that “you can’t Netflix your way out of disgrace” following legal issues.

Naysayers don’t appear to be on Todd Chrisley’s mind at this point, though. Fans of the Chrisleys may be ecstatic to hear Todd would like to return to TV but, given how particular he is about that, viewers probably shouldn’t expect him to return before the end of the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, though, fans can stream all 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best using a Peacock subscription.