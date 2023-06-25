As Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Romance Continues, A Psychologist Says They Should Spend Some Time Apart

At this point, it’s been a little while since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace romance shook things up at GMA3. The telecast has since tapped new hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan , while Holmes and Robach are reportedly still job hunting. The two former ABC employees still seem to be very much in love, though, despite recent r eports suggesting things aren’t so hot . They’ve apparently continued to spend a lot of time together, and at least one person seems to think that could be a negative thing in the long run. This comes from a psychologist, who has a take on why the anchors might want to spend time apart sometime soon.

Jo Hemmings is the mental health professional who had some strong views to share on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. She got incredibly candid while speaking about the polarizing media personalities with The Sun . Hemmings argues that the two may want to take a break after being so close for all these months. In her estimation, around this point in a relationship, partners could potentially feel as though they’re in the midst of a “stifling” arrangement:

There are not many couples who would spend all their working lives with their partner. But more importantly, all their downtime too. It can begin to feel stifling and even lonely for both parties, especially when the honeymoon phase of the relationship is over. At this point, while there has been no right or wrong way, Amy and TJ must recognize that they might need some space from each other.

So I suppose the saying “too close for comfort” comes to mind amid this particular discussion. This is an interesting take, to say the least, though one could theoretically argue against it. One might say that it’s a good thing that the two journalists are staying in such close proximity to each other. You might also make note of the fact that they share certain interests, which would explain why they feel so comfortable with each other. Jo Hemmings mentioned that factor while making her argument, however. She believes those specific activities could actually lead to both lovers feeling somewhat isolated from anyone or any hobby outside their typical routine:

There do not seem to be any other running friends around, or any separate hobbies. There is the possibility that they may have lost their other hobbies, interests, and friends. When they want these things back, which they will, it may not be so easy and can lead to resentment. It was probably the running that brought them closer together at the start, but this was Amy’s hobby. Now TJ has replaced her girls' running group and become Amy’s running partner. TJ may feel controlled moving forward, because running is and was Amy's hobby and her thing. It is so important that TJ maintains some sort of independence. Resentment will start creeping in down the line and they could end up lost.

Time will tell whether any kind of “resentment” will seep into the romance, but what can be said at the moment is that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been joined at the hip over these past few months. Last Christmas, in the immediate aftermath of their romance controversy, they vacationed together in Miami . They were also spotted hanging out around New York , sparking some thoughts from fans across social media. The couple also made headlines in February when they were spotted soaking up the sun (and engaging in PDA) in Mexico. So based on what we’ve seen thus far, they’re enjoying their time together.

Sources also indicate that the two have intertwined professional aspirations. Per reports, they want to stick to TV and be co-anchors again. That may be easier said than done, however, as a network may not want to pick up both of them. Insiders also claim that if they can’t land a joint gig , they’ll continue to support each other in any way they can.

Only time will tell whether or not Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship will hold up or succumb to the “resentment” that Jo Hemmings theorized. We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out for the two romantics.