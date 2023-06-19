Rumors Swirl Things Aren't So Hot Between Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes After GMA Brouhaha, But Not So Fast

The relationship between former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes moved pretty quickly after it was exposed in late 2022. In addition to parting ways with ABC News, the past seven months have seen the end of their respective marriages and plenty of PDA as the newly public couple enjoyed several vacations with each other. They even took a big step and moved into Robach’s new multi-million dollar penthouse together. Now that the dust has settled a little from the scandal, is it possible their romance is also cooling down? Some sources are reporting there might be trouble in paradise, but I’m not completely sold.

Source Says With No Proposal From T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Is Having Doubts

It’s undoubtedly been a chaotic half-year for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach , with their relationship turning everything in their lives upside-down. Now, as things begin to settle a little bit, a source for Radar Online alleges that Robach is realizing just how much the affair cost her, with the insider saying:

Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J. She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind for the former co-anchors, and the source says they may be losing steam, with T.J. Holmes not ready to propose. When Amy Robach celebrated her 50th birthday in February, her paramour was seen purchasing a $650 gold promise ring , which he looped onto a gold chain, but could that be as far as he’s willing to go right now?

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have Been Seen Out Running Together

I think we have to take this report with a grain of salt, however, because it’s certainly not the first time sources have predicted doom for their relationship, only to have Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pop up, appearing strong as ever. Even amidst these reports, the couple has been seen working out together (per US Weekly ), jogging around Manhattan.

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

We know that running is one hobby that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have bonded over, with the then-GMA3 hosts training together for the 2022 New York City Half Marathon. Even during ABC’s investigation into the couple, they thwarted reports that they were laying low by walking arm-in-arm around New York to grab lunch together.

Another thing to consider is that they JUST got divorced. Obviously none of us know what long-term expectations they’ve discussed for their relationship, but Amy Robach’s divorce from her husband was finalized in April, and it seems T.J. Holmes is still negotiating with Marilee Fiebig. I don't think it would be the strangest thing in the world if they didn't jump right into another marriage, right?