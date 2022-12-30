As GMA's Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Vacation In Miami, Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Poses For Family Photo Without Her

As the holiday season comes to a close, the news surrounding GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continues to make waves. This week, the two made their way South for a vacation, meanwhile, Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue was seen in a family photo with his sons, and without his ex-wife.

It makes sense that Robach didn’t appear in the family photo, since she is traveling with her new beau. However, all things considered, these two instances happening on the same day shines a light on what everyone involved in the situation is up to.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Spent The Holidays In Miami

We’ve known for a few days now that the two GMA3 anchors were spending Christmas together , and now they’ve been spotted making out in Miami. TMZ reported that the two were spotted locking lips by the beach on December 28. Earlier this week, the two were seen in the Atlanta airport on their way to Florida. Then on Wednesday, the 28, they were seen again in Florida.

The images show the two arm-in-arm, smiling. Other images show them sharing a kiss while on vacation.

This comes after the two were seen together in New York City , following rumors that they were no longer a couple. Between these photos from Miami, and the images of their New York City outing it seems fairly obvious that the two are still an item amid the investigation going on at Good Morning America .

Andrew Shue’s Son Posted A Family Photo Without Amy Robach

Meanwhile, Andrew Shue’s son Nate Shue posted a family photo on Instagram with his dad and two brothers, with the caption “RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23.” The Shue family was on a trip to Montana. Andrew, along with his three sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt vacationed together in the colder climate, while Robach was in Florida.

When Shue and Robach got married, they blended their families, since they had both had kids with their former partners. All three kids pictured in Nate's post are Shue’s sons that he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. So, even despite the drama going on with Robach, it makes sense that the three kids would go on a trip with just their dad.

Robach and Shue split up in August after 12 years together. Holmes also split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, in the same month. It’s unclear if the affair between the two GMA anchors started before or after they split from their partners. However, it’s abundantly clear now the co-workers are together.

As we roll into the 2023 TV schedule , the investigation into Robach and Holmes’ relationship will continue. The two were pulled from Good Morning America earlier this month while the investigation goes on. It’s unclear if they will return or get fired , a crisis manager explained that if they were at a different network it may have been taken differently. However, there is a “certain standard of moral conduct” at GMA since ABC is owned by Disney.

While we wait to see if Robach and Holmes return to the air, it seems like they are happy together, while Robach’s ex-husband spends time with his kids.