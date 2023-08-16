Amy Robach Is Reportedly Close To Landing Her Next Gig, But She May Not Work With T.J. Holmes After All

As rumors about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship continue to surface, reports on their professional futures have also made the rounds. Sources have indicated they’ve had a difficult time finding work in the aftermath of the reported workplace romance scandal at ABC News. Nevertheless, they’ve allegedly been keen on sticking to TV and once again serving as co-anchors at a network. Well, if this latest piece of information is to be believed, there may be a wrinkle in that alleged plan. Robach is reportedly close to landing her next gig but may not work with Holmes after all.

The anchor might be following in the footsteps of TV journalists like Chris Cuomo and Chris Stirewalt, as she’s allegedly negotiating a deal to join NewsNation, per DailyMail.com . Insiders claim that as part of the purported deal, she’d headline a show called Robach & Co., which would air once a week. Robach would apparently be paid a pretty penny for her services, as the deal is said to be worth a million dollars. As for her lover, it’s said that the subscription TV channel has no plans to add him to its ranks, after previously expressing interest in both him and his lady. Neither the company nor Robach herself have commented on any deal at the time of this writing.

While they were at ABC, the couple were pretty much synonymous with each other due to their turn as co-anchors on GMA3: What You Need To Know. It’s hard to deny that they had palpable on-screen chemistry, which is likely why they managed to remain on the air together as long as they did. Amy Robach didn’t always have T.J. Holmes as an on-air cohort, as she made plenty of other stops before teaming up with her beau. However, the notion of her being on camera without him is a bit odd. If this latest piece of news pans out to be true, one may not be able to expect any kind of strife between the two lovers. A source previously reported that if the two weren’t able to land a joint gig, they would continue to support each other in any way possible.

Amy Robach might’ve finally landed her next job, but DailyMail.com also alleges that there’s already some drama brewing. Per the news outlet, her prospective co-workers at NewsNation aren’t happy with her potentially coming on board. They purportedly resent the notion of the company bringing on another personality who’d previously been involved in controversies and/or were fired. (That was the case with both Chris Stirewalt and Chris Cuomo.) The site’s unnamed informant also added the following sentiments:

It doesn't do our reputation any good. It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere. … There is no doubt that Amy is talented. But the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks.

We can’t say for sure whether the “baggage” is truly a sticking point or if T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s pasts factored into them being passed on by other major networks . Earlier this year, the two were rumored to have been turned down by CNN and CBS Media Ventures. Around the same time, insiders claimed popular show Dancing with the Stars even opted not to hire them .

Up to this point, many have been under the impression that a non-compete clause in the pair’s exit agreements have been impacting their job hunt . Those who allegedly have knowledge of the situation say they’ve only been able to speak with potential employers but not sign on the dotted line. So if the former Today contributor is indeed preparing a deal with NewsNation, there may be a chance that moratorium may have expired or is close to being moot.

An eponymous new show would be a major feather in Amy Robach’s cap and serve as a solid next step in her career. Only time will tell if there’s validity to this NewsNation claim. We’ll also have to await word on what might lie ahead for T.J. Holmes as he continues to seek employment.