As Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Look For Work Following GMA Drama, Major Networks Have Allegedly Passed On Hiring Them

In the aftermath of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s alleged workplace affair , both the anchors and their former employer, ABC News, are looking to move forward. The couple has been enjoying “funemployment” for the past few months, vacationing in sunny locales like Mexico . However, they’re now reportedly trying to nail down their next career moves. It’s been said that Holmes and Robach ideally want to stick to TV , yet that may be easier said than done. Because according to a new report, multiple major networks have already opted not to hire them.

One point that insiders have made amid this entire situation is that “the TV business is rough,” and that’s reportedly proving to be true when it comes to the former GMA3 anchors’ professional aspirations. CNN has reportedly turned down T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after their talent agency, CAA, pitched them to the news network in February. Per The New York Post , CBS Media Ventures has passed on the couple as well. It’s alleged that at this point, the polarizing pair are “desperately” seeking a return to the airwaves.

Two entities that don’t seem to have completely shut the door on them yet, however, are Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations. The publication alleges that the ABC alums have had “general meetings” with said brands on “various opportunities.” Those career possibilities purportedly aren’t limited to a talk show, either. Nevertheless, any potential hirings seem to be far from a sure thing at this point, as a source close to Fox doesn’t seem to think that any sort of deal is on the table at this point:

I don’t think the talks are serious at all. CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious. I don’t think there’s any there there.

What’s been reported on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ career plans is that they want to continue hosting together. One might be able to make the argument that that factor could be working against them as they seek employment. A talk show would seem to be the most obvious choice for them, though an allege TV expert believes that the two might have to be more flexible:

If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity? They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point.

All the while, ABC News has washed its hands of its former talent, having apparently removed all traces of them from the offices. Recent reports also suggest that the company is zeroing in on two new anchors for GMA3 . Good Morning America vets Gio Benitez and DeMarco Morgan are reportedly the two top candidates, though the alphabet network itself has not confirmed this.

These past few months have certainly amounted to a long and winding road for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach and, as of right now, there’s still so much uncertainty regarding their professional futures. In spite of these reported rejections though, some sources still believe they’ll get picked up somewhere. And if (or when) that happens, one can only speculate as to how such a program would even be received.