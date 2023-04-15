Ana De Armas Shared Some BTS Photos Working On SNL This Week, And I Love It

After scoring her first Oscar nomination, Ana de Armas is adding her name to another elite list – being a first-time Saturday Night Live host. She’s joining the likes of previous SNL first-timers like Jenna Ortega, Michael B. Jordan, and Quinta Brunson. The Blonde star has spent the past week preparing for her SNL debut, and like those before her, de Armas chose to document her full week at Studio 8H. So, to give her fans a glimpse into the sketch comedy world, the Ghosted star decided to share some behind-the-scenes photos of her week at SNL, and I love it.

The Knives Out star expressed her excitement about hosting SNL through her Instagram account. She took to the platform to announce her sketch comedy debut, and gave her followers peeks into her preparation for the late-night sketch show. She started by posting a glimpse of a calmer moment backstage during her busy week at Studio 8H.

Ana de Armas wasn’t done documenting her time on SNL. There was a behind-the-scenes photo between Chloe Fineman and de Armas as they reviewed some of the episode's production notes. Check out the candid moment in her dressing room with the image below:

The photos showcased the Hollywood A-lister’s excitement to be part of the process of crafting her SNL debut, and I loved it. Like multiple SNL hosts before her, de Armas seemed quite involved in the creative process. She appeared to want some input into her sketch appearances and opening monologue. I hope to see some of the Oscar nominee’s funnier side in her SNL debut. It’s always interesting to see a serious actress just let loose on the show like Pedro Pascal did. These candid photos show the actress's enthusiasm about being on the show, and they make me excited for her upcoming performance.

The BTS photos only gave a peek into Ana de Armas’ thrilling week gearing up for her first time on SNL. Her excitement couldn’t be contained as she did a promo commercial for her upcoming episode with SNL cast members Marcello Hernandez and Bowen Yang and musical guest Karol G. Watch the cast and crew fond over the movie star in the clip below.

Ana de Armas is still riding high after starring in Blonde and The Gray Man last year as her film career continues moving forward. She followed up her Best Actress Oscar nom by reuniting with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the Apple TV+ action-comedy Ghosted, which arrives on April 21. She will continue her action streak with the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

If you want to catch Ana de Armas’ SNL hosting debut, tune in to NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on April 15 with fellow SNL first-timer Karol G. If can't tune in "live from New York," you can catch de Armas’ episode and watch previous Season 48 episodes with a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, check out our TV schedule to see when new episodes are set to air, and who the next hosts and musical guests are going to be on the sketch comedy series.