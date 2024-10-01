Kevin Hart Was Asked About Seeing Diddy's Now Infamous 1,000 Lubricant Bottles. How He Attempted To Distance Himself From The Rapper

As Diddy remains in prison awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, the topic on everyone’s minds seems to be the infamous parties he would throw. Several details of the so-called “Freak Offs” have come out since Sean Combs’ September 16 arrest — including that authorities confiscated 1,000 bottles of lube — and the spotlight is shining on celebrities with connections to those gatherings. Kevin Hart is amongst the people who previously partied with P. Diddy, but now he appears to be trying to distance himself from the music mogul.

Kevin Hart Sidesteps Questions About Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Kevin Hart was approached by the media while out to dinner in West Hollywood recently with his wife Eniko. The Borderlands actor, however, wasn’t too forthcoming when he was asked about his involvement in the parties and if he had seen the infamous bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Hart replied (per the Daily Mail :

When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question.

The comedian repeated that sentiment when someone asked him if he thought P. Diddy would be safe in jail. The questions — whether they were the wrong ones or not — came about a week after a video of Kevin Hart hosting one of Diddy’s parties resurfaced and went viral.

Video Of Kevin Hart At P. Diddy’s Party Goes Viral

As people begin to look back on everything we know about Sean “Diddy” Combs and his infamous get-togethers, a video from over a decade ago resurfaced that showed Kevin Hart playing host. In the viral video , the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star stood between two women in bikinis, as a nude woman in a bathtub sat behind him — who Hart described as “butt bald.”

The video took a strange and scary turn when the woman in the tub got too close to one of the many lit candles, and her hair caught on fire. She was able to quickly put it out, as a highly amused Kevin Hart demanded that the camera be shut off. Other videos show the actor saying afterward that the woman was OK.

It remains to be seen how the life and careers of Kevin Hart and other celebrities with connections to Diddy will be affected by the federal case. While many of the rapper’s friends are choosing to stay silent , Hart is certainly not the only one to have past comments resurfacing. A remark from Ashton Kutcher — who also has come under fire for his support of Danny Masterson — has also been circulating in which the actor said he saw “a lot” of things that he “can’t tell.”

Kendra Wilkinson, meanwhile, felt the need to clarify recent statements she made about her time partying with Diddy and at the Playboy Mansion after she said on a podcast that “ nothing bad ever happened to me. ”

As we wait to find out what happens with Sean Combs’ trial, we will also have to see if Kevin Hart or any other celebrities see any backlash due to their own involvement in the “Freak Outs.”