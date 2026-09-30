How To Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides Online And Stream Celebrity Traitors UK Special For Free From Anywhere
Presenter Claudia Winkleman takes us inside her game-changing decision process
How To Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides Online
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Streaming Date: Thursday, October 1 at 9:15pm BST
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Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
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Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides
In a first for the UK version of the show, host Claudia Winkleman takes viewers behind the scenes of her Traitor-choosing process. Here's how to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides and stream The Celebrity Traitors season 2 special free and from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the UK for free
Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides will be available from 9:15pm BST on Thursday, October 1 in the UK, streaming for free exclusively on BBC iPlayer, which is also the UK home of the mothership show and versions of the series from the US, Australia, Canada and more.
BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the US, Canada or Australia?
Generally, auxiliary Traitors content is exclusive to its home nation, meaning there's likely to be no international release for Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the US, Canada, Australia or beyond.
If it is to appear overseas, it'll be on the respective country's usual Traitors streaming hubs, so keep an eye on Peacock in the US, Crave in Canada and 10Play in Australia when The Celebrity Traitors season 2 begins streaming in your location.
Brit in the US? You can use a VPN to free stream the show just as you would back home.
Everything you need to know about Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides
Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides preview
We’ve seen numerous times Claudia taking the show’s contestants to the library for one-to-one conversations as they make their case for playing the game as a Traitor or a Faithful. Yet we’ve had very little insight into the decision-making process that leads to exactly who gets a shoulder squeeze from the fringed host at the blindfolded inaugural Round Table meeting.
Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides promises to change that, with the BBC teasing that “new information will be revealed, as Claudia gets to know the players on a more personal level. As she interrogates their true intentions there’s nowhere to hide but who has it in them to turn to the dark side? And who left Claudia with some easy decisions to make?”
By the time the special episode streams on BBC iPlayer, the audience should know who this season’s Celebrity Traitors are, but getting a little more insight into the decision-making process is a mouth-watering prospect for hardened Traitors fans.
Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides release date
Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides will stream from Thursday, October 1 in the UK.
The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 contestants
- Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster
- Bella Ramsey – Actor
- James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster
- James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter
- Jerry Hall – Model and Actress
- Joanne McNally – Comedian
- Joe Lycett – Comedian
- Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor
- King Kenny – Content Creator
- Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter
- Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
- Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter
- Miranda Hart – Actor and Author
- Myha’la – Actor
- Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician
- Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author
- Rob Beckett – Comedian
- Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian
- Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter
- Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor
- Sharon Rooney – Actor
Who is Claudia Winkleman?
Claudia Winkleman has hosted the UK version of The Traitors since its inception in 2022, fronting four seasons to date, plus the first celebrity season and its upcoming second outing. Winkleman, who also co-hosted Strictly Come Dancing for over a decade, is expected to return for The Traitors season 5 in 2027.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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