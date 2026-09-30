How To Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides Online And Stream Celebrity Traitors UK Special For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming Date: Thursday, October 1 at 9:15pm BST Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides

In a first for the UK version of the show, host Claudia Winkleman takes viewers behind the scenes of her Traitor-choosing process. Here's how to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides and stream The Celebrity Traitors season 2 special free and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides will be available from 9:15pm BST on Thursday, October 1 in the UK, streaming for free exclusively on BBC iPlayer, which is also the UK home of the mothership show and versions of the series from the US, Australia, Canada and more.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the US, Canada or Australia?

Generally, auxiliary Traitors content is exclusive to its home nation, meaning there's likely to be no international release for Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides in the US, Canada, Australia or beyond.

If it is to appear overseas, it'll be on the respective country's usual Traitors streaming hubs, so keep an eye on Peacock in the US, Crave in Canada and 10Play in Australia when The Celebrity Traitors season 2 begins streaming in your location.

Brit in the US? You can use a VPN to free stream the show just as you would back home.

Everything you need to know about Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides

Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides preview

We’ve seen numerous times Claudia taking the show’s contestants to the library for one-to-one conversations as they make their case for playing the game as a Traitor or a Faithful. Yet we’ve had very little insight into the decision-making process that leads to exactly who gets a shoulder squeeze from the fringed host at the blindfolded inaugural Round Table meeting.

Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides promises to change that, with the BBC teasing that “new information will be revealed, as Claudia gets to know the players on a more personal level. As she interrogates their true intentions there’s nowhere to hide but who has it in them to turn to the dark side? And who left Claudia with some easy decisions to make?”

By the time the special episode streams on BBC iPlayer, the audience should know who this season’s Celebrity Traitors are, but getting a little more insight into the decision-making process is a mouth-watering prospect for hardened Traitors fans.

Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides will stream from Thursday, October 1 in the UK.

The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 contestants

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Content Creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor