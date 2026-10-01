How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 2 Online And Stream All Episodes For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, October 1 at 8pm BST Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream (release dates TBC): Peacock (US) | 10Play (AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 2

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Alan Carr murdered one of his best friends with a stroke of Paloma Faith's face, laughed in the faces of his fellow players and caused Nick Mohammed to deliver the most iconic “Oh f**k!” of all time, but as the season of devious deeds draws near, so too does season 2 of The Celebrity Traitors. Claudia Winkleman will be returning to host the show and dig through her collection of stunning knitwear, with another class of famous faces tasked with either playing detective or embracing their darker side. Here's how to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 and stream all episodes for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 1 in the UK, with episodes airing on BBC One every Thursday and Friday at 8pm BST.

Episodes will also be available to stream totally for free on BBC iPlayer, which is also the UK home of versions of the show from the US, Australia, Canada and more.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 in the US

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Peacock is the home of The Traitors US and international versions from Australia and the UK.

Season 2 of The Celebrity Traitors UK will arrive on the service in due course, but likely not until the current civilian edition of the US show has concluded.

Peacock plans start from $8.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or you can go commercial free and pay $19.99 a month. There is also the option to pay for a year upfront and save 17%, working out at $89.99 and $199.99 annually respectively.

Brit in the US? You can use a VPN to free stream the show just as you would back home.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: 10 Network)

Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play will be the place to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

10Play is also the home of The Traitors Australia, which has recently been rebooted, and The Traitors US. To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

From Down Under but away from home? Simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

In Canada, you can watch The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 through Crave, although a release date is TBC.

Crave is also home to iterations from the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada's own version.

Crave plans start from $11.99 a month with three plans to choose from. You can also opt to sign up at the annual rate and save, working out at 12 months for the price of 10.

British viewer in Canada? You could look at a VPN to access your usual free stream.

Everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2

The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 preview

We all know the score by now — Faithful or Traitor, banish correctly or face murder, complete a bunch of random tasks to boost the prize pot — but the real fun is seeing how the game will be played each time, who takes on the role of ‘Traitor hunter,’ who makes it to the end solely because they're too much of an easy target and which Traitors will crack under pressure.

Season 1 of the UK celebrity edition proved a fascinating shift from what we’ve seen before, with the well-established personas of the group coming under scrutiny, and the fact that they were well-known personalities giving the gameplay an extra dimension when compared with the civilian version in which everyone goes in as not only a stranger to one another, but a blank canvas. Who can forget Joe Marler’s ‘big dog’ theory — something based solely on Jonathan Ross and Stephen Fry’s exalted celebrity statuses — which, while only partially correct, led the Faithful’s gameplay early on.

This time out, there’s a whole new bunch of recognisable faces set to fight it out, including University Challenge host Amol Rajan, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and music legend James Blunt. There’s also former Little Mixer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, stage and screen royalty in Michael Sheen and Richard E. Grant, hardman Ross Kemp and Love Island host Maya Jama. After Carr and Mohammed proved comedians are not to be underestimated, the 2026 roster is inundated with funny people, with James Acaster, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan all entering the famous castle.

The Celebrity Traitors S2 has all the makings of a classic, and it's a mouth-watering prospect for fans to see not only which of that group will be selected as Traitors, but how such an eclectic group of remaining Faithfuls go about weeding them out.

Season 2 of The Celebrity Traitors UK will premiere on Thursday, October 1 in the UK. International release dates are TBC.

The full BBC One episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1 Episode 2: Friday, October 2

Friday, October 2 Episode 3: Thursday, October 8

Thursday, October 8 Episode 4: Friday, October 9

Friday, October 9 Episode 5: Thursday, October 15

Thursday, October 15 Episode 6: Friday, October 16

Friday, October 16 Episode 7: Thursday, October 22

Thursday, October 22 Episode 8: Friday, October 23

Friday, October 23 Episode 9: Thursday, October 29

Thursday, October 29 Episode 10: Friday, October 30

The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 trailer

The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 contestants

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Content Creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

Is there a The Celebrity Traitors UK spin-off show? The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by comedian Ed Gamble, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (and as a podcast on BBC Sounds) after each episode of the main show, with Ed joined by banished and murdered players and previous celebrity and non celebrity-players for a debrief and reactions to the latest betrayals, mind games and manipulations. For the first time ever, there will also be a special spin-off focusing on how Claudia chooses her Traitors, with Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides streaming on BBC iPlayer the night of the premiere.

Where was The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 filmed? The Celebrity Traitors UK is filmed in Ardross Castle, north of Inverness in Scotland. This is also home to the civilian iteration of the UK show, and both US versions of the programme.

Who won season 1 of The Celebrity Traitors UK? A nail-biting season 1 finale ended with comedian Alan Carr walk away with the prize money as the final remaining Traitor following a tense showdown that resulted in Joe Marler's banishment. Faithfuls David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed elected to end the game, with Carr breaking down in tears as the truth was revealed.