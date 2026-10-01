How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 Online And Stream Companion Show For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, October 1 at 9.15pm BST Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked

Companion show, visual podcast. Call it whatever you want, Uncloaked is essential viewing for anyone following Celebrity Traitors. Here's how to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked and stream The Celebrity Traitors season 2 spin-off free and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 premieres on BBC One on Thursday, October 1 in the UK, airing directly after the main show, at 9.15pm BST.

It'll also stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is also the UK home of the mothership show and versions of the series from the US, Australia, Canada and more. The audio-only version can be listened to for free via BBC Sounds.

BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds are available on a number of devices and are absolutely FREE to use. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 in the US, Canada or Australia?

Generally, auxiliary Traitors content is exclusive to its home nation, and there's previously been no international release for The Traitors: Uncloaked in the US, Canada, Australia or beyond.

If it is to appear overseas, it'll be on the respective country's usual Traitors streaming hubs, so keep an eye on Peacock in the US, Crave in Canada and 10Play in Australia when The Celebrity Traitors season 2 begins streaming in your location.

Traitors fans may be able to access the audio-only version of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 on your podcast platform of choice, depending on your region.

Brit in the US? You can use a VPN to free stream the show just as you would back home.

Everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 preview

Over the past few seasons, The Traitors: Uncloaked has built a name for itself as a must-see addition to the main show, particularly for the moment in which host Ed Gamble reveals to the banished and murdered Faithful the identities of the Traitors. There’s been some huge moments as former-Faithfuls discover exactly who it was that plotted their downfall, whether that be gleeful vindication or back-stabbed fury.

But the show is also worth watching for its pundit-like analysis of the game so far, with players from seasons past popping in to give their thoughts and reactions to the latest betrayals, mind games and manipulations. There’s also the odd celebrity guest, plenty of laughs and the odd shocking revelation or two, with the audio version giving even more bonus content.

For die-hard fans, the companion show is a must, but even for those just dipping in and out of the goings on at Ardross Castle, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked Season 2 offers plenty to get stuck into.

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked premieres on Thursday, October 1 in the UK.

The full BBC One episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1 Episode 2: Friday, October 2

Friday, October 2 Episode 3: Thursday, October 8

Thursday, October 8 Episode 4: Friday, October 9

Friday, October 9 Episode 5: Thursday, October 15

Thursday, October 15 Episode 6: Friday, October 16

Friday, October 16 Episode 7: Thursday, October 22

Thursday, October 22 Episode 8: Friday, October 23

Friday, October 23 Episode 9: Thursday, October 29

Thursday, October 29 Episode 10: Friday, October 30

The Celebrity Traitors UK S2 contestants

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Content Creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor