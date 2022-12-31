Ryan Seacrest Recalls New Year’s Eve Jacket Snafu With Taylor Swift And How It Included A Funny Response From The Singer

As we close out the 2022 TV schedule , and welcome the 2023 TV schedule , obviously the last entry of this year, and the first entry of the new year will be Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The long-time host is no stranger to the exciting end-of-year broadcast, and he is an absolute pro on air. However, back in 2015, Seacrest had a funny jacket snafu, and it involved Taylor Swift of all people.

Seacrest was discussing this year’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Us Weekly , and he spent a bit of time reflecting on the unpredictability of the show, especially when it comes to the weather. This led to him telling a funny story from seven years ago involving one of the biggest pop stars. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host explained:

When I was with Taylor Swift one year, it was cold, so I gave her my coat after she’d just performed and I realized all of my communication equipment was attached to it. So, I couldn’t really communicate with anybody in the production, which I didn’t think about prior.

On top of not being able to communicate with the production team, Swift also offered a surprising and funny response to Seacrest giving her his coat. She said:

Are you stripping? This is a family show. This is inappropriate!

Seacrest simply offered Swift, who was in her 1989 era at the time, his jacket since it was a frigid night in New York City. I’m sure the “Welcome to New York” singer’s response warranted lots of laughs from all the people watching the broadcast from the warmth of their homes.

The talk show host, who has been a part of the New Year’s Eve broadcast since 2005, went on to talk about other mishaps that have happened during the broadcast over the 17 years he’s been working it. He got stuck in an elevator, he’s had to deal with celebrities not being ready to perform, and unpredictable weather conditions. However, he always handles it as a pro, live TV is unpredictable and mishaps are bound to happen. Luckily even though Seacrest has dealt with his fair share of them throughout his career – like the time he had a wardrobe malfunction on American Idol that caused “penis panic” – he always keeps moving forward, because the show must go on.

Sadly, this year’s broadcast is not on Swift’s list of upcoming events , despite her latest era , Midnights, being perfect for New Year’s Eve. However, Seacrest and YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will be in Times Square with a myriad of performers to welcome 2023.