Andy Samberg Reacted To The Death Of Seth Meyers' Dog, And He's Not Dropping The Bit: ‘It Was Inarguably Pretty Funny’

It’s been well documented over the last decade that Andy Samberg does not like Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee. So, when Frisbee’s death was announced, many sent their condolences to the Late Night host and wondered how her nemesis felt about this tragic news. Well, now the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has reacted to the news, and let’s just say, he’s not dropping the bit he’s held up for years.

While promoting his project on the 2025 movie schedule , The Roses, with his co-star and fellow SNL vet Kate McKinnon, Samberg was asked for his thoughts on Frisbee’s passing. Before the actress could even get the full question out during an interview with ET , the man who has spent years making fun of this dog quipped:

Yeah, now we're getting some real tea.

McKinnon was then able to finish the question, and she asked Samberg how he felt about Frisbee’s obituaries focusing on the fact that he’s spent so long roasting her and if he had an alibi at the time of her passing. In response, the Palm Springs actor said:

I didn't kill Frisbee, as much as that would have delighted me.

Man, he really isn’t dropping this bit, is he? I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, though. Not long before Frisbee’s death, Meyers got Amy Poehler to prank Samberg into thinking his dog was dead on her podcast Good Hang . When the Parks and Rec star asked her guest if he knew that Frisbee had died, he said, “Don’t even play, because I’ll be so happy,” and then he roasted the tiny Italian Greyhound.

He also said on that podcast, which was released a little over a month before Frisbee’s passing, that he will “never back off” when it comes to hating on his friend’s pet.

Well, he kept that promise, because when McKinnon asked him why he had beef with Frisbee, he said:

Oh, just the general appearance and vibe and essence and feel…It has more talon than foot.

Samberg followed that up by saying he obviously doesn’t want to be rude about anyone’s death. However, considering the public beef he had with this dog, which is reminiscent of Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's faux hatred and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s fake feud , this whole situation is quite funny. He joked:

You know, you don't want to be mucking up someone's actual passing, but in this instance, it was inarguably pretty funny. Sick burn on Seth, and he deserves nothing but pain. Just a bad person.

Along with the comedian keeping up this bit, Seth Meyers also shared his thoughts on it. In an Instagram story about how the internet covered Frisbee’s passing , he noted that while he is “sad” about the death of this dog, he could acknowledge “that it’s very funny every headline is about how much Samberg hated her guts.” In a tweet, he also hilariously confirmed that this wasn’t a one-sided feud as he joked that the Italian Greyhound “also disliked” his former SNL colleague.

So, all around, this situation highlights how there can be humor in tragic situations. And while we’re very sad that Frisbee tragically passed, it’s hard not to laugh about how big an impact Andy Samberg’s mission to constantly troll her had, even after her death.