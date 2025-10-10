Real Housewives Of Potomac's Wendy And Eddie Osefo Booked For Fraud Charges And More

Over the past few years, the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has made a shift into true crime. This is thanks to a number of noted legal issues by cast members, with Salt Lake's Jen Shah going to prison, and Potomac's Karen Huger also doing prison time. Now the latter's of her cast mate Wendy Osefo has landed herself in hot water, with as both she and her husband Eddie being booked for a variety of fraud-related charges.

This shocking news comes to us from TMZ, which reports that the Osefos were booked and are facing a total of 16 charges, 7 of which are felonies. Per this report, the charges are for "allegedly making false/misleading info fraud", among others.

At the time of writing this story, the full list of charges isn't currently available. But the stakes certainly feel high, especially with those that count as potential felonies. The news about Wendy and Eddie Osefo came with matching mugshots, which are already circulating on social media.

The pair of Real Housewives of Potomac stars were reportedly booked Thursday night in in Westminster, Maryland. News about the alleged incidents are still coming out, but some of them are related to reported burglary that the Osefos reported. They allegedly claimed that a number of expensive handbags and jewelry were stolen, but they were reportedly later found to have returned them and/or kept them.

Osefo, affectionally named Dr. Wendy by the fans and her cast mates has been a standout character on Potomac since back in Season 5, making this year her whopping 10th season on the show. I've always thought RHOP was one of the best reality shows, and have enjoyed watching her and Eddie throughout their tenure on the air. But this news is likely going to influence how fans like me watch the current set of episodes.

(Image credit: Bravo)

The timing of this legal shakeup is likely going to result in even more eyes on the Osefos' situation. Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac just had its premiere last Sunday, and a big point of conversation between the women was Karen Huger's incarceration. On top of that, The Grand Dame was released from prison in September. Plenty of Real Housewives cities have cast members who have faced legal woes (Denise Richards is in court right now), but Potomac having these two controversies happen in quick succession is something else. I can only imagine it'll result in more people tuning into Bravo to see what goes down this year.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes Sundays on Bravo, and streaming the next day on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll have to wait for more details to come out about Dr. Wendy's recent legal issues.