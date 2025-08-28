SNL 50 Writer Talks Why Chris Farley Mentions On The Show Always 'Steer' So Emotional (Particularly When Adam Sandler Is Involved)

Chris Farley is an example of an SNL alum who made a huge impact in the five seasons he was on. Whether he was dancing shirtless with Patrick Swayze or delivering one of his funniest sketch comedy quotes about his “van down by the river,” he always knew how to make an audience laugh. However, considering his untimely death in 1997, SNL 50 writer Dan Bulla got real about why mentions of the Tommy Boy actor these days always “steer” toward the emotional (especially when Adam Sandler is involved).

Chris Farley was a Hollywood star who never made it to 40 , and we’ll always wonder what would have become of the comedic actor if he were still alive. If he were able to come on the 50th Anniversary Special with his other SNL alums, I know he would have stolen the show the moment he stepped on stage. During SNL 50, they still paid tribute to him, though, and writer Dan Bulla told Vulture that he and Adam Sandler knew how emotional it would be, explaining:

Sandler does everything with heart. When we do a song about Farley … [Trails off.] It’s these topics where, of course, you’re going to get emotional because you’re talking about it. But we don’t sit down and say, ‘All right, we got to get this one emotional.’

It’s natural that anytime you write a song about a friend who’s passed away, no matter how funny the lyrics are, the emotions will still kick.

Adam Sandler’s first time singing “The Chris Farley Song” was on his Netflix special 100% Fresh on the 21st anniversary of the actor’s death . When he returned as a Saturday Night Live host for Season 44 , he played the song again for live-studio audiences. You couldn’t help but get emotional seeing the clips behind the 50 First Dates actor of the two starring in sketches together, like “Lunch Lady Land” and “Zagat’s.”

And, of course, The Sandman had to mention his best buddy in his and Bulla’s song “50 Years” that played during the 2025 TV release , SNL50: The Anniversary Special. After all, it'd be hard to pay tribute to one of the best sketch comedy shows without mentioning Farley.

Adam Sandler's Song: 50 Years – SNL50 - YouTube Watch On

There’s a reason why Adam Sandler works with his friends multiple times in his movies (including Chris Farley). He clearly likes working with familiar faces that he can have fun with and make humorous magic together. But despite how funny he can be onscreen, Dan Bulla reminded us that the talented actor is never afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve:

It’s just kind of who he is. When Sandler really finds his voice and is at his most authentic, he’s a guy with heart. So it just steers that way automatically.

With both these tribute songs, it makes perfect sense why they're so emotional. Sandler is a loving guy, and he loved and still loves Farley deeply.

The Billy Madison actor has said himself that he’s played Chris Farley’s tribute song “maybe 100 times,” but the tune still gets to him. You could hear when Sandler’s voice breaks up a little when he’s playing that heartwarming number. But, the Uncut Gems star said he loved hearing the audience still “go nuts” when he mentions his pal’s name, showing the love fans have for Farley will never die.

Considering how close Adam Sandler was to Chris Farley, it’s always going to be emotional when he pays a tribute to his beloved friend. But, I’d like to believe he’s making Farley proud in keeping his memory alive and constantly reminding us that his spirit was defined by the joy and laughter he brought to everyone.