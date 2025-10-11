I Can't Get Over The 'Egg-cellent' Way A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Actor Celebrated Being Cast As Egg

A new adventure in the world of Game of Thrones is coming our way, and it will center around George R.R. Martin’s characters, Dunk and Egg. That’s right, the long-awaited A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is getting closer to its January release, and now the stars are starting to promote it. While at New York City Comic Con, doing just that, the young Egg actor was asked how he celebrated getting this major gig, and let’s just say his response was “egg-cellent" (pun fully intended).

In this new GOT series , we’ll see the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (AKA Dunk) and his squire Egg. They’ll be played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell , respectively, and while at NYCC, the Egg actor recalled how he reacted to getting the part. With enthusiasm, Sol Ansell said (via EW ):

And then they said ‘You’ve got the job,” and I was like ‘What? No way!’ And then all my family rushed down, and my dog came, because she’s a massive Game of Thrones fan. It was a crazy moment. And then I realized, ‘I’m gonna have to shave all my hair off.’ That was my next thought.

Well, that by itself is “egg-cellent," as the publication’s caption pointed out. However, it gets better.

Right after that, Peter Claffey jumped in to clarify that the Egg actor was looking forward to that. Dexter Sol Ansell enthusiastically agreed with him, confirming it by saying, “I was.”

However, it’s the last thing he said that takes the cake…or the egg, I guess. Recalling what he did right after he landed the role, the young actor said:

The first thing I did is, I had some scrambled eggs.

Gosh, that’s adorable! Talk about a clever and hilarious answer! I love that right after the 11-year-old actor found out he’d got the gig, the first thing he did was eat a scrambled egg.

This sense of humor also seems to fit in nicely with the tone of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. In the first trailer for it, which also revealed new details, like the different Targaryen sigil , we got a good dose of Dunk, Egg, and their relationship. Like this clip, it seems pretty funny, and you can see that in the video below:

However, don’t let that totally fool you. While KOTSK will be quite different from Game of Thrones , it still takes place in Westeros. So, intensity and action are expected as the hedge knight and his young squire travel around this fantastical world.

When you combine all that, you get what looks like a pretty magical and fun show that could be worthy of celebration. And if that’s the case, make sure you’re ready to make some scrambled eggs, just like Dexter Sol Ansell did.