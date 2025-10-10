Marvel Exec Finally Clears Up Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Foggy Plans, But I’m More Interested In The Reveal Of Matthew Lillard’s Character
More pieces of the puzzle are falling into place.
Daredevil: Born Again began on a shocking note this past spring when viewers with a Disney+ subscription saw Bullseye killing Foggy Nelson. The death of this beloved supporting character for Marvel’s Man Without Fear seemed pretty cut and dry, but with flashbacks, dreams/hallucinations, resurrection or maybe even his demise being faked, this doesn’t necessarily close the door on Elden Henson reprising the role. So will that actually happen?
Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ head of television and animation, has finally cleared up what Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s plans are for Foggy. Though if I’m being honest, I’m more interested in Winderbaum revealing who horror heavyweight Matthew Lillard is playing in the upcoming Marvel TV show.
We’re Seeing More Of Foggy Nelson In Daredevil: Born Again
Let’s get the Foggy of it out of the way first. A few weeks ago, Elden Henson informed attendees at an L.A. Comic-Con panel that he would not appear as Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again. However, apparently there was either a miscommunication or Henson was obligated to keep the truth hidden at the time. Because when EW asked Winderbaum to clarify where things stand for Foggy, he answered:
Well, I’m glad this has been settled. Now, exactly how much we’ll see of Foggy Nelson in Born Again Season 2 and in what form remains to be seen. Regardless, Elden Henson’s portrayal of the character has been popular since we met the MCU’s Foggy in the original Daredevil series a decade ago, so it’s good to know once and for all we’ll see more of it. I just hope that however Foggy resurfaces, it involves him sharing more screen time with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page.
Who Matthew Lillard Is Playing In Daredevil: Born Again
During the same interview, Brad Winderbaum also shared the identity of Matthew Lillard’s character in Daredevil: Born Again. Rather than this being someone who originated from the comics, Lillard is playing an original creation for the show who’s going to cross paths with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. Winderbaum said:
Daredevil: Born Again marks Lillard’s biggest entry into the superhero genre yet, as he previously voiced Dr. Jason Burr in a few episodes of Beware the Batman. While it’s unclear if Mr. Charles will pose any direct challenge to Matt Murdock in the series, it definitely sounds like he’ll be an obstacle for Fisk. That puts him in good company with the governor of New York, who’s being played by Lili Taylor. Brad Winderbaum continued:
Along with many of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1’s characters returning for Season 2, we’ll also reunite with Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, who previously teamed up with Matt Murdock in The Defenders. It’s additionally rumored that Elodie Yung will reprise Elektra, who was thought to have died in The Defenders, but that hasn’t been confirmed. We can also expect Bullseye to have a bigger presence in Season 2 after appearing in three Season 1 episodes.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026. Whatever ends up going down with Foggy, Mr. Charles and the rest, fans can take comfort knowing that the series will return for a third season.
