The Dog From Good Boy Wants To Be Considered For An Oscar, 'Wrote' A Funny Open Letter

It is officially Oscar season, and discussions about potential nominees are already circulating. Will Leonardo DiCaprio be vying for his second Academy Award against Michael B. Jordan competing for his first ? Will Teyana Taylor get the gold over Ariana Grande’s emotional Wicked reprise ? The possibilities are endless, and it seems like they may just have gotten more interesting. A letter “written” by Good Boy’s canine actor is circulating around, and it seems like he wants his name in the mix.

The upcoming horror movie Good Boy is getting a lot of buzz already, particularly for the lead performance by the dog actor named Indy. The dog is actually the pet of director Ben Leonberg , who directed the film and tells the story from the dog’s perspective. Good Boy already has favorable reviews and is getting a lot of attention for Indy’s impressive performance. Apparently, the movie’s team thinks the pup's performance is actually Oscar-worthy, and despite him being ineligible (considering he’s not human). However, Indy still wants a shot at the gold. An open letter to Variety "from" the dog read:

I write this letter to request your consideration for inclusion in this year's Academy Awards best acting performance race. Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film GOOD BOY — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category. This news feels as if someone has yanked my leash short, as apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you.

This is all adorable, and effective marketing for the film, as the “open letter” was given exclusively to the publication by IFC, the distributor for the movie.

For context, Good Boy follows a man who moves into a house possessed by supernatural forces. As the man’s mind is taken over by evil, it’s his dog that needs to save the day. It is a unique take on a traditional “haunted house” story, and the theatrical demand for the film is growing as people become more aware. Indy is getting a lot of recognition for his dog acting, so much so that apparently studios think Indy has a shot against powerhouses like Leo and Ethan Hawke.

Hollywood may be grappling with actors competing with computer-generated performers like the new agent-backed AI “actress” Tilly Norwood. However, it seems like there's a push for more unorthodox awards contenders.

Indy the Dog would be a dark horse nominee, but if his performance is so impressive, should animals be considered? And should they have their own category? And who would get the trophy? The animal trainer? The pet owner? I feel like this addition would create more questions than answers, and I can’t imagine what it would do to some actors if they lost the Oscar to a dog.

While this is all exciting and adorable to think about, and I’m already picturing a dog accepting an Oscar in a bowtie, it’s all likely just impressive marketing from the creative team. Animals have given great performances on screen before, like Uggie the Dog in The Artist, or Jenny the Donkey in The Banshees of Inisherin, but comparing that to the pure emotion human actors are able to capture is a bit silly. However, the idea couldn’t be cuter and may even result in a spike in viewership.

