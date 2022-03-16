Another Hallmark Star Inks A New Deal, But This One's Sticking With The Popular Christmas Movie Channel

In recent weeks, Hallmark Channel has been losing some heavy hitters due to rival network, GAC, however there is finally some good news. One of the networks mainstays will be sticking around for a while, as Hallmark’s own Brennan Elliott has just signed an exclusive deal with the network’s parent company. He, for one, will not be leaving anytime soon.

Brennan Elliott, who recently starred in Hallmark’s Open By Christmas and headlined the popular Christmas in Vienna the holiday season before, has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks, per Deadline. Elliott has been with Hallmark for a decade now, since starring in movies like Kiss at Pine Lake and Cupid, Inc. and breaking big with the series Cedar Cove in 2013. He's been a mainstay on the company's two cable channels since.

The multi-picture deal will allow Elliott to make even more films for Hallmark, which is particularly interesting during a time when some of the channel's actors have moved on. And the actor isn’t the only one standing out from the crowd on this front. His co-star in the All of My Heart franchise for Hallmark Movies & Mystery Lacey Chabert also signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks exclusively recently.

This new deal that Brennan Elliott has signed is definitely good news for Hallmark. Since late 2021, some big stars on the Christmas channel have signed new deals with GAC. It all started when Danica McKellar was announced to exit. Since then, more have followed suit. Hopefully with both Elliott and Chabert staying with their home network, others will do the same.

This is also good news for Elliott, who has been on Hallmark for a long time. In a statement, Elliott expressed his gratitude for Hallmark, and noted how excited he was to bring “to life new characters.” It will definitely be nice to see him stick around, and with Chabert doing the same, hopefully we’ll get more of them together! All of My Heart 4, anyone?

As for the former Hallmark stars transitioning to GAC, some fans are not taking it lightly. Longtime (and now former) Hallmark staple Jen Lilley is one of the stars who is switching networks. After confirming the news on her Instagram, one fan expressed their dislike for GAC, noting their perceived stances on social issues. Lilley fired back and defended her new home, sharing her own genuine experiences with the network.

Brennan Elliott's new deal kind of feels like the Hallmark Christmas movie season coming early, in my opinion. Fingers crossed that more stars follow in Elliott’s footsteps, but at least for now we can still keep an eye out for more movies from one of its more popular names.