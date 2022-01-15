Hallmark Star Defends Shift To GAC After Former Fan Says They Won't Be Watching

For years, Hallmark has been the go-to place to catch some of your favorite television stars in light family-friendly fare, especially when it comes to Christmas movies. The tide seems to be shifting, as more entertainment entities like Netflix and GAC Family have taken on the genre, though, and a few stars have jumped from the channel to those places as a result. The latest Hallmark staple to do so is Jen Lilley, as she recently inked a deal with GAC. While many fans were happy about the news, one former fan had an issue with Lilley’s career move and claimed they wouldn't be watching her any longer. With this, the Days of Our Lives alum took to the web to defend her decision.

The star had been a Hallmark staple for years, starring in multiple movies since 2017. Right now, it looks like her work with GAC will be similar to her work on her previous network home. After Jen Lilley took to Instagram to confirm the news, one follower expressed their issue with GAC’s perceived stance on social issues by calling the network “hate-filled, judging and bigoted.” Lilley then responded by detailing her own experience with the network:

This comment couldn’t be further from the truth. GAC family is completely loving, diverse, and does so much behind the scenes for the kingdom of God that I get compelled as a Christian to support them whole heartedly. I hope you’re not believing the rumors you hear that have an agenda, but I can tell you personally, I know this channel is full of genuine love, rooted in truth, and will do so much for so many.

Based on the General Hospital alum's comments, she finds the assumptions to be false. It also sounds like her Christian faith played a role in her decision to move to the network. Despite this, another commenter brought up similar issues while also addressing their lack of access to the network. The actress defended the channel again while offering a solution to their concern:

It’s new and so good already! And they do SO much to give back behind the scenes. I love them! GAC family is on so many platforms and most cable too. I use FrndlyTV because I don’t have cable and I love saving money.

The star definitely appears to be all in when it comes to her home and isn't standing down when it comes to any criticism she or the network receives. Ahead of Jen Lilley, GAC also inking a deal with Danica McKellar., so the network is definitely serious about expanding its roster of talent. While Lilley and McKellar have left Hallmark, the channel does still have staples like Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure on its side. Still, with these recent developments, it's going to be interesting to see how these two family-friendly channels stack up against each other in the ratings moving forward.