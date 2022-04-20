Anthony Anderson And Black-ish Co-Stars Reacted With All The Emotions To Series Finale On ABC

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of black-ish, called “Homecoming.” Read at your own risk!

It’s the end of an era. ABC’s popular comedy black-ish has come to a close after eight seasons. The final episode was as emotional as could be expected, and Anthony Anderson and the cast took to social media before and after it aired. So you better get your tissues out because they can hit anyone in their feels.

In the finale, Anthony Anderson’s Dre and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow made the decision to move out of their family home in Sherman Oaks after 17 years. Ahead of the finale, the official black-ish Twitter acount posted a black and white photo of the cast and that it’s the “end of an era.” And it’s hard to believe that after eight years, we have to say goodbye to the Johnson family:

It’s always an emotional time when a series comes to an end, especially when the cast is pretty close to each other. The messages poured in surrounding the black-ish finale. Anthony Anderson wrote a lengthy and sweet message on Instagram to his fans, costars, and crew about what the show means to him and everyone, especially when it comes to African American representation:

Last month, Anderson had an on-brand message to prepare himself and fans for the impending finale. It was less sentimental but still proved how much the show means to him and that he is still joking around even with the finale.

Tracee Ellis Ross mirrored her co-star, although her message on Instagram was much longer, separately thanking people involved in black-ish, including those who stuck it out for eight years. She reflected on her time on the series, noting that it’s “been an honor to be a part of a show that has changed TV.”

Yara Shahidi, who portrays Zoey Johnson on both black-ish and spinoff grown-ish, posted videos and pictures from behind the scenes and on-screen, and quoted her on-screen father, thanking him for "creating spaces” to grow and thrive over the years on Instagram:

✨GRATEFUL TO GROW UP TOGETHER ✨ 🤎“Kenya and I looked at the landscape of television when we were developing the show,” Anderson said, “and there was nothing that was representing us.” - @latimes 🤎THANK YOU to Mr. Never the Same ‘fit twice, @kenyabarris and my paDRE @anthonyanderson for creating spaces to thrive and carry on with @grownish ! What a beautiful 8 years ✨

Shahidi’s on-screen brother Marcus Scribner, who portrayed Junior, posted multiple photos (including some adorable throwbacks) and reflected on the series as well as what was in store for the finale:

And last but certainly not least, Grandma Johnson herself, Jenifer Lewis, took a bit of a different approach. In a video that she posted to Instagram, she sang a tune to get her feelings out about black-ish while also promoting her upcoming Showtime series, I Love That for You, premiering on April 29:

Although black-ish is now done, that doesn’t mean that we still can’t expect the cast to get together, including reprising their roles. Following the big casting change at the end of the grown-ish’s Season 4 finale with several cast departures, Marcus Scribner is set to join Yara Shahidi in the fifth season of the Freeform hit.

Moreover, if a black-ish star were to join Anthony Anderson in the Law & Order revival, Anderson would want it to be on-screen daughter Marsai Martin, strictly for the fact that Marsai’s Diane was not the nicest of the Johnson kids. So it would be pretty hilarious.

Tuesday nights will definitely not be the same without black-ish, but luckily the series is streaming in full with a Hulu subscription if you ever want to get your fix. Freeform’s Grown-ish will be back for Season 5, with Zoey and Junior reuniting.