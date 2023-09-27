Are Outdoor Baths The New Celebrity Trend? American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Just Gave It A Whirl

In recent weeks, celebrities have been sharing posts while hanging out in bathtubs. And while the silhouette makes for a pretty picture no matter the celebrity or the circumstances, but I’ve been especially intrigued because a few of these recent posts have not been set in traditional indoor bathrooms. In fact, recently M:I Dead Reckoning star Hayley Atwell took an outdoor bath whilst on vacation and now American Pickers star Danielle Colby is following suit.

Sometime in between working on new episodes of American Pickers, currently airing on History or streaming with a Peacock subscription, Colby took to Instagram to share photos of the relaxing bath she took outside. She seemed to be on some sort of concrete covered porch with privacy screens around it – an ideal situation I’d assume if you are in a fairly crowded area and still trying to relax outdoors sans clothing.

This isn’t the first time Danielle Colby has enjoyed time in the tub, though it might be the first time she’s done so whilst out in nature. Meanwhile, she’s joining a large swathe of celebrities who have really seemed to enjoy a good bathtub photo in recent months.

For example, the aforementioned Atwell also took a bath outside during a recent trip to Devon. She was in a seemingly isolated area at the time, and her relaxing day included a slew of bubbles and Haruki Murakami’s book What I Talk About When I Talk About Running. Previously, Kylie Jenner enjoyed an outdoor bath during a Turks and Caicos trip. (And that’s not even counting the stunning time Jenner took a bath in a tub of rose petals .) Her half-sister Kim also went viral after she got skittish attempting to hop into an ice bath at an event that was also held outside, but ultimately The Kardashians star made it six minutes in the tub.

Speaking of ice baths, celebrities in baths in general seems to be a trend. Nicole Scherzinger, Drake, and others love a good ice bath, and most recently Ludacris shared his own at-home bathtub routine.

Heck, Karen Gillan went viral earlier this year for hopping into a tub for a fashion shoot fully clothed. I think part of the reason that bathtub pics have gotten more popular is that bathtub design has gotten more interesting. Over the past ten years, standing tubs have grown popular over their previously sunken counterparts, and their shapes, sizes, curves and colors have all gotten more interesting.