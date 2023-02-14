Arrowverse And The Rookie Vet Brandon Routh Is Heading To Another Fan-Favorite TV Show

Brandon Routh is headed back to television, and if you're a fan of his work in Legends of Tomorrow prior to Ray Palmer's unfortunate departure, or even The Rookie, you undoubtedly won't want to miss his next project. The actor will return to primetime network television, this time on NBC as part of one increasingly popular sci-fi series. We're going to see Routh appear on Quantum Leap soon, and he's playing a role that I can't wait to learn more about.

Brandon Routh will play Alexander Augustine in Quantum Leap, the father of Caitlin Bassett's Addison. IGN revealed Dr. Ben Song will jump into a naval warship in 1989 during war games. Ben will have Routh's Augustine as his commanding officer and will have to help with what's said to be a "dangerous rescue mission." Routh provided a statement about his appearance in the February 28th episode, called "S.O.S," which can be seen below:

Growing up watching Quantum Leap, it was an honor to portray such a pivotal character in Addison’s life. Ray and Caitlin are a fantastic duo and I loved being a part of the QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!

It's interesting that this episode will include Addison's father, and I'm curious if this will answer one of the massive mysteries surrounding the NBC series thus far. We know that Ben jumped in part to save Addison, though we don't know all the details of what's going on and how he needs to save her. Is it possible that Ben will be trying to prevent something bad from happening to Addison's father?

For example, if Addison's father had died in 1989, there's a chance that Addison might never exist. Quantum Leap hasn't given a rundown of character ages, so we don't really know if Addison was conceived before or after this event.

In any case, it'll be interesting to see Ben interact with Alexander Augustine and for Addison to see her father at a younger age. One would think that Addison would be at an advantage and not have to call on Ziggy so much for any information on her dad, but I could be wrong. Imagine Addison finds out something unsavory about him via Ziggy, and how devastating that would be!

Brandon Routh picked a great time to guest star on Quantum Leap, as the series recently dropped its biggest twist yet with the reveal that Ian is potentially leaping into bodies as well. At the moment, it appears that Ian is hiding something and might even be the traitor to the program that Janice Calavicci suggested could be working against them. Each week could only bring more answers, so now is the time to revisit old episodes with a Peacock Premium subscription and recall past events before Routh's big episode.

Quantum Leap returns with a new episode on NBC on Monday, February 20th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Showrunner Martin Gero has already teased a "wild" Season 2, so anyone interested who hasn't had a chance to watch yet needs to do so to prepare.