Months After Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Relationship Scandal, GMA3 Is Now Reportedly Eyeing Two Anchors To Replace Them

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to move forward after parting ways with ABC News amid the reveal of their romantic relationship. It’s been nearly four months since the GMA3 co-anchors were outed as a couple and pulled from the news broadcast , leaving a series of guest hosts to fill in , with the network giving no timeline on naming official replacements. As Robach and Holmes apparently have started looking into a return to television , it also seems like their former show might be close to finally naming their successors.

Two names in particular seem to be at the top of the list, as ET reports that Gio Benitez and DeMarco Morgan are in the running for GMA3’s anchor positions. ABC has apparently been testing out different pairings over the past few months, trying to recapture the same chemistry that attracted viewers to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Benitez was one of the first hosts to take over on Good Morning America’s third hour when the former hosts were suspended, and a source explained why ABC allegedly may like him for the full-time position, saying:

Gio has been with ABC for almost 10 years, is familiar with the brand, and is a familiar face on the regular morning show. Fans not only know him, but feel a comfortability with him on-air, effectively making his choosing an easy choice should they go in that direction.

Fans have also become familiar with DeMarco Morgan, who has been rumored to be a frontrunner for the anchor position from the beginning — even before Robach and Holmes signed their exit agreements . Early this year, a source reported seeing Morgan at a New York City media mixer, where he reportedly spoke with a producer from GMA3: What You Need to Know. ET’s insider indicated that ABC continues to be impressed with what they’ve seen from Morgan on his guest-hosting stints. The source said:

DeMarco dropped everything at the onset once the news broke about Amy and T.J. to head to New York City and take on anchoring duties, and that does not go unnoticed. He's been doing a great job and seems to be universally well-liked. So, it would seem he's a serious contender for anchor.

Stephanie Ramos and Rhiannon Ally are another pair who have taken turns on GMA3 in the aftermath of the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal , and fans seemed to miss Ally when she recently took a week off from the show. Several comments to her Instagram were from viewers who were relieved her absence was only temporary, saying they hoped she’d be named a permanent co-anchor.

ABC News doesn’t seem to be in any rush to name permanent replacements for the ousted couple, but the show wasted no time in washing its hands of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and the network continues scrubbing any remaining traces of the couple . The former anchors aren’t looking back either, as they reportedly have met with the producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about continuing to work together on their own show.

As for their romance, that’s full steam ahead as well. Amy Robach’s divorce was finalized last week, while T.J. Holmes filed to end his marriage to Marliee Fiebig just before the new year. The couple have been seen on multiple PDA-filled getaways over the last few months, and Holmes dropped a pretty penny for a promise ring and gold chain for his paramour for her 50th birthday.