ABC Execs Are Reportedly Removing Any Remaining Traces Of Amy Robach And TJ Holmes: 'The TV Business Is Rough'

The alleged affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes captured much of the entertainment world’s attention at the end of last year. Following weeks of speculation (and an internal investigation), ABC opted to part ways with the GMA3 hosts. Both Robach and Holmes signed their exit agreements at the end of January. Their next professional steps remain somewhat unclear at the moment, as they’ve yet to be picked up by another news entity. Their former company, meanwhile, is apparently looking to move on and, according to a new report, execs at the alphabet network have been working to remove all traces of them from headquarters.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were major fixtures at ABC News, with the former having started working there in 2014 and the latter in 2012. Though they were arguably two of the company’s most prominent personalities, one allegedly wouldn’t know that now. A source claimed to RadarOnline.com that there’s no trace of the couple to be found in the offices. Another “rough” detail sheds a bit of light on the alleged state of their relationships with their former co-workers:

Inside ABC, it's like Amy and T.J. never existed. Their offices have been emptied and their pictures removed. Staffers are encouraged to never mention their names again. Even Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have had zero contact with them after years of working together. The TV business is rough.

These latest allegations match up with what’s been reported over the last several weeks. By the end of January, it seemed that GMA3 had completely washed its hands of its former co-anchors. After the exit deals were signed, the show removed their names from the intro statement. It used to be “Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with what you need to know.” But in the immediate aftermath of their exits, it became “Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know.” It was a small detail, on the surface, but it sent a significant message.

Though ABC News is now out of the weeds when it comes to the controversial workplace relationship and following investigation, things at the network still aren’t perfect. GMA ’s ratings have seen a drop as of late, after experiencing a spike at the end of 2022. (That increase coincided with the start of the rumors.) Permanent replacement anchors have also yet to be named, as DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have been filling in for the most part. Interestingly enough, it was reported just last week that Ally was already taking a week off from the program.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, on the other hand, seem to be enjoying their “funemployment.” The two recently soaked up the sun in Mexico , and photographers even captured pics of them engaging in PDA. This seemingly refutes assumptions that their relationship is “suffocating” due to their current career standings. Robach also put her severance package to good use by purchasing a New York penthouse apartment that’s valued at $2.3 million. Though they’ve yet to secure jobs, sources believe Holmes and Robach could return to daytime TV due to the nature of the landscape.

The public is sure to continue watching the two stars as they plot out their next moves. It also seems clear that all the while, ABC will continue to distance itself from them. But the network is going to want to play it smart as GMA3 enters this new era. If anything, this latest report, at the very least, appears to be correct in suggesting that “the TV business is rough.”