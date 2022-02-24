As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma . It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.

An unnamed employee of the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes was the source for the latest remembrance of Bob Saget’s legacy of laughter. On hand to witness his checking into the hotel, this source got to see the former host of America's Funniest Home Videos interact with those who admired him. Speaking with People , they shared the following details about what would be one of Saget's final moments:

He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby. When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy.

Previously, Bob Saget’s family had sued to keep the particulars of his death concealed , saying those details would serve “no legitimate public interest.” A court order was subsequently granted, and there have been no official records released. But the new report does shed some light on the events that may have led to his passing.

According to a theory by the investigators handling the case, Bob Saget may have lost consciousness in his bathroom, hitting his head on the marble floor as he fell backward. Regaining consciousness, it's believed that Saget was present enough to get into bed. He reportedly died around 4 a.m. at the hotel.

"Illicit drugs or toxins" were ruled out, as was any sort of distress, as the last known security camera footage of Bob Saget saw him enter his room with no problems. Flipping the "do not disturb" sign on his door, the actor then went into his room, never to be seen again. Despite those unfortunate details, there have been a lot of positive stories about the actor that have been shared as the world continues to remember the mark he made.

As various other tributes and stories are shared by co-stars like Candace Cameron-Bure, that kindness is exactly what’s been reflected throughout. Even Steve Harvey’s emotional remembrance of trying to read through his last email from Saget is a testament to the impression the man left on his comedic contemporaries.