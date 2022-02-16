Bob Saget's Wife And Daughters Just Filed A Lawsuit Following His Death

For over a month now, many have been mourning the loss of actor and comedian, who passed away at the age of 65. Details on the circumstances surrounding his death were initially unknown, though his family revealed last week that his cause of death was head trauma. Now, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters are reportedly taking legal action and suing county officials. The group is reportedly doing so in an attempt to keep the details of the investigation into the star’s death private.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget’s three daughters specifically filed suit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office. According to People , the family asserts in the lawsuit that releasing any further information on the investigation “would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.” The family goes on to say in the suit that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

The proposed injunction would specifically block the release of reports, photographs, audio and video recordings, per the trade. In addition, the family is seeking to have any kind of materials and additional information about their patriarch's death made exempt from public records requests. At this time, the star’s brood has received a temporary injunction as the court deliberates on whether to grant their request.

Bob Saget died on January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour. His body was found in his hotel room, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The aforementioned head trauma that caused Saget’s death was apparently sustained by the comedian shortly before he went to sleep the night before. No drugs or alcohol were found to be involved.

News of the star’s death spread quickly, as fans across social media began posting tributes to the late performer. There was also a massive outpouring of love from fellow comedians like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. His Full House has and continues to pay tribute to him by sharing their memories of him. At the star-studded funeral for the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum, which was held less than a week after his death, John Stamos gave a touching and slightly raunchy eulogy. Stamos has also been candid about having to eulogize his longtime friend and calling the actual day the “hardest” of his life.

Likewise, Bob Saget’s family has been vocal about his death. Kelly Rizzo has shared intimate thoughts on her late spouse, even revealing the final words they shared. Saget’s daughter, Lara, also reflected on her father with an emotional social media post that included a throwback photo.

As of this writing, neither Orange County Sheriff John Mina nor the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office have publicly responded to the Saget clan's lawsuit. There’s also been no indication as to when the court may release a verdict in the case.