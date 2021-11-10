As Kim Kardashian Rumors Fly, Pete Davidson Explains Why He's 'Never Felt Less Funny' Than He Does On SNL

Pete Davidson is known for two things: being funny, and being able to date some of the biggest stars in show business . After all, the comedian and actor has been working on Saturday Night Live for about eight years, and he’s been romantically linked with Kate Becksinsale, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Kim Kardashian - yes, really. Despite his objective success and active love life, however, Davidson doesn’t actually think he’s all that funny on the NBC sketch comedy series.

The star recently joined fellow SNL veteran Seth Meyers on Late Night to chat about his upcoming adult animated series, The Freak Brothers. During the conversation, he also revealed that he feels comedically inadequate on Saturday Night Live, despite the fact that he's been on the show for years now. He explained:

You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time. . . . Well, I definitely never felt less funny. I don't know if you've ever felt that way. But like, when I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.' [Laughs.] No, cause you watch, like, Kate [Mckinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, 'Hey, everybody!' So it's just like...you know, I know my place.

While Pete Davidson may have a point (as just about anyone would be a little nervous standing alongside comedy titans), he still sells himself a bit short. He made history as one of the youngest cast members to ever be featured on the iconic show (he was only twenty years old when he joined in 2014). The performer then made a name for himself with his spots on the Weekend Update segments, solidifying his blunt yet goofy comedic style .

And over the last few seasons, he’s gotten even more screen time on SNL, especially through the Lonely Island-esque digital shorts and music videos. Recent standouts include a rap-country parody of the Netflix smash hit Squid Game and a hallucinogenic short, in which he dressed as a psychedelic gummy bear.

During his interview with Seth Meyers, the King of Staten Island star also poked fun at his burgeoning modeling career. He starred in the fall/winter 2021 campaign for Canadian brand Moose Knuckles with Emily Ratajkowski but didn’t hesitate to point out his lack of finesse alongside the more experienced supermodel. Still, like with SNL, anyone can understand having nerves while doing something challenging alongside a veteran of said trade.

If his self-proclaimed awkwardness affects his romantic prospects, however, no one can tell. Pete Davidson has been seen out and about with Kim Kardashian, as the latter is in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West. While their relationship status is a mere rumor for now , Davidson certainly seems to be on the up and up - whether he thinks he’s funny or not.

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 pm EST on NBC. Upcoming hosts include Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki) with musical guest Taylor Swift, on Nov. 13 and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) accompanied by Saweetie on Nov. 20.