How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West Still Referring To Her As His Wife

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship faced a lot of turmoil last year, which was documented sporadically on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' final season. But after seven years and four kids together, Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce in February. Apparently, though, if you were to ask West, he still considers Kardashian to be his wife – and the SKIMS mogul reportedly has a singular view on the matter.

The rapper, who dropped his eleventh studio album in August, recently joined the Drink Champs podcast for his first lengthy interview since the divorce proceedings began. And true to form, he didn't hold back his thoughts. He claimed that there are people in his “wife's ear” pushing for “a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.” In other words, it sounds like West thinks his estranged spouse doesn’t really want to divorce, either. He also revealed:

SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain't never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced. That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.

A source for E! News has since alleged that Kim Kardashian has been aware of his feelings on their divorce and knows that he “wants her to reconsider.” Many on the outside have assumed as much might happen, given the reality star’s extensive presence and participation during the Donda album listening parties. (Not to mention, West had a lot of heartsick lyrics in the album itself.) But evidently, Kardashian isn't looking to likewise still call West her husband anymore. The source said:

There's no chance for reconciliation at this point.

The future Hulu headliner has reportedly moved on from Kanye West and, now, some believe she's currently dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. They were seen innocently holding hands on a rollercoaster ride last weekend on the West Coast. Yet lately, they have been supposedly meeting up for secret dinners in New York.

Despite the ­­rapper’s more recent references to Kim Kardashian as his wife still, he too has allegedly been dating since the divorce. He was linked to model Irina Shayk around his birthday, but the two reportedly went their separate ways soon after. A source for HollywoodLife reported that the music mogul in fact “didn’t like” seeing the Kardashian-Davidson hand-holding event. (He has since unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram.)

Kanye West point-blank admitted on the podcast that he is a “jealous” man. He confirmed that his now-notorious beef with Drake, who seemingly had a Kim Kardashian lookalike recently in one of his music videos, was precisely over feeling betrayed and jealous regarding digs at him and his “wife.”

Though one of the parties involved apparently hasn't seen any official papers, all reports indicate that the Kardashian-West divorce is nevertheless still pending. Kim Kardashian even has seemingly bagged a huge win in the form of their Hidden Hills mansion. For the most part, though, they are reportedly seeking to adhere to the prenuptial agreement and achieve 50/50 custody of their children.

Nevertheless, it looks as though those early reports of Kanye West still wearing his wedding ring weren't far off. He still sees her as his wife and apparently, doesn't want the divorce to go forward. I guess the question now is, how long will Kim Kardashian prefer the single life?