As The White Lotus Season 3 Lands A Destination, Jennifer Aniston Reacts To A+ Fan Pitch To Join HBO Show

Currently boasting A-lister status on both the big and small screen, Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents for going on three decades, and there’s no end in sight to projects that fans would love to see her taking part in. The Friends vet is next set to take over streaming charts opposite Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 , which has already sparked talks about the duo collaborating with Drew Barrymore on a comedy project of some kind. Now that HBO’s The White Lotus has cemented its central filming location for Season 3 , Aniston has reacted to a dream-casting idea that took over the fan community surrounding the events of Season 2.

Where Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be Filmed?

While Season 1 of the satire-soaked drama was set in Maui, Hawaii, with the production shifting to Sicily, Italy for Season 2, the third season will indeed be firmly entrenched in Asian culture. Creator Mike White hinted at that being a possible goal for the hit series’ future, with the general idea that the narrative could tap into how death is viewed in that region, both religiously and secularly, as compared to elsewhere.

According to Deadline , White and the White Lotus crew are making the trip to Thailand for Season 3. Among other things, that means fans can likely get ready to see some magnificent food on display throughout, regardless of where in the country they’ll be filming.

To that end, The White Lotus utilized Four Seasons hotels for its first two seasons, and it’s logical to think the creative team will opt to go the same route for the next seasonal installment. Thailand boasts four Four Seasons properties that could feasibly serve as the next filming location, with facilities in Bangkok, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, and in the Golden Triangle border region. However, it doesn’t appear as if White has made any final decisions on where in Thailand the production will be centered.No matter where it happens, though, I think we can agree Jennifer Aniston would look classy AF in whatever this show’s Thai-centric wardrobe ends up looking like.

How Jennifer Aniston Reacted To White Lotus Casting Idea

After only one season The White Lotus became an instant magnet for fan-casting ideas, given its anthology nature, with Jennifer Aniston as a name that bounced around at the time. But then Season 2’s plotline, which included the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, provided viewers a more direct way to hope for the Morning Show star to make her mark in the HBO show’s universe: she could play Tanya’s sister or friend, hellbent on avenging the character’s fate in the bonkers Season 2 finale .

When promoting the upcoming premiere of Murder Mystery 2, Aniston was asked by E! what she thinks about that particular casting idea, and she immediately wanted to know if the creator himself was listening.

Did you hear it, Mike White? We did The Good Girl together!

Hard as it may be to believe, it's been 21 years since The Good Girl hit theaters, which is as good a reason as any for a reunion to happen in Thailand for The White Lotus' next season. And hell, if Mike White can also bring in Jake Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly to make it a proper reunion, that's even better. It's not likely in the slightest, but it's an awesome idea to think about.

Jennifer Aniston did confirm that she's a big fan of the HBO show, with Adam Sandler readily confirming that to be the case. And while there's a brief moment where she seems as if she'd be hesitant about letting a potential role be an obstacle for her fandom, Aniston pivoted to amusingly address an inconsistency from one of White's awards speeches.

I am obsessed with it. Obsessed with it. . . . By the way, remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, he was like, 'I know you all passed on it.' Remember when he said that? [Raises hand] I didn't. I didn't even get a call.

Obviously there are more ways to bring her into The White Lotus without necessarily needing to connect her to Tanya's story. But wouldn't it be awesome to see some flashback scenes between Aniston and Jennifer Coolidge? Would it be too weird if those flashbacks took place in a set that looked remarkably like Rachel and Monica's apartment in Friends? Probably, but the good kind of weird.

While waiting to see if Mike White brings Aniston into his high-society murder mysteries, everyone with a Netflix subscription can watch her and Adam Sandler in the comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 for its streaming debut on Friday, March 31. All episodes of The White Lotusan be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.