Aside From Being Shocked Friends Guest Star Cole Sprouse Is 30, Jennifer Aniston Also Reunited With Another Young Former Cast Member

Though Friends made its broadcast debut nearly three decades ago, the show remains a favorite today, with some arguing that it stands amongst TV's greatest shows. So people get very nostalgic whenever series alums like Jennifer Aniston discuss it or react to fun facts. For example, she recently found it hard to believe that Cole Sprouse, who portrayed Ross’ son Ben, is now 30 years old, and her reaction was perfect. And if that weren't sweet enough, the actress also just reunited with another former young guest star from the sitcom.

While appearing on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Jennifer Aniston crossed paths with Mae Whitman, who starred as a girl scout in the Season 3 episode, “The One Where Rachel Quits." The moment, which saw Whitman speak to Aniston and express her admiration of her, was captured and posted to the LIVE Instagram page -- and it is just about the sweetest thing ever:

Now 34, the former Good Girls actress guest starred on the NBC sitcom when she was just eight years old. In the episode, her character attempts to sell cookies and basically guilt trips Ross into doing it for her after he accidentally breaks her leg. Friends had many memorable guests, and she definitely proved to be one of them. I'm not sure if anyone saw this recent reunion coming, but I'm so glad it happened. The Independence Day alum just couldn’t stop gushing about how sweet the Rachel Green actress was to her years ago, and it's wonderful to know that she enjoyed her experience on the show.

Looking at this from another perspective, it's crazy to think just how time has passed since Friends was on the air. I mean, seriously, we've reached the point at which the show's child actors are now full-fledged adults. It'd totally be fair if anyone felt very old after thinking this over. But of course, that's how life works.

The nostalgia surrounding the beloved sitcom has arguably been at an all-time high over these last few years, especially since Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars finally got together for the long-hoped-for reunion. (The special can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.) Little moments like these sweet actor meet-ups arguably only add to the continued interest in the show.

It must've been surreal for Jennifer Aniston to have reunited with Mae Whitman, and the same is obviously true for the latter. There's honestly nothing like chopping it up with someone you admire. I'd love to have been a fly on the wall in order to have heard even more from their conversation. After this and her Cole Sprouse revelation, I'd surely be down to see Aniston meet up with some of the other former child stars. I mean, wouldn't it be cool if she were to reunite with the actress who portrayed her on-screen daughter, Emma? That's just wishful thinking, though and, right now, I'm just pleased that he got to somewhat catch up with Whitman.