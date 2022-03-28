After Good Girls' Cancellation, Mae Whitman Has Landed Her Next Big Role

Mae Whitman is no longer Annie Marks on Good Girls. Following the cancellation last year, the actress has now found a new series to call home, and she’s going to be doing some singing and dancing on a streaming platform.

The DUFF star is set to be the female lead in Hulu’s new musical rom-com series, Up Here, according to Deadline. The series, set in 1999 in New York City, follows Lindsay (Whitman) and Miguel on their journey of discovery and falling in love while trying to find happiness despite roadblocks.

For these two characters, some of the obstacles they're facing are themselves. As Lindsay, Whitman will portray a small-town Vermont girl moving to New York City, and she has been trying to live up to her persona as a "good girl."

Up Here has been given a straight-to-series order with eight episodes. The show comes from tick…tick…BOOM! and Dear Evan Hanson writer Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel of The Carmichael Show, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who were behind the songs on Frozen and WandaVision.

The Hulu musical series marks Mae Whitman’s first major live-action project since NBC cancelled Good Girls. She also has experience when it comes to singing, as she’s recorded songs for the series Parenthood and has been a guest vocalist on indie-punk band Fake Problems’ 2010 album Real Ghosts Caught on Tape, among other projects.

Whitman has done a handful of comedies, and with her singing skills as well, Up Here seems like the perfect project for her. And since it comes from plenty of talented folks who have experience on other big projects, Up Here should be a series you won’t want to miss. Currently, there is no other news to go along with Mae Whitman’s casting, such as who could be portraying the male lead of Miguel. Hopefully, more information will be released soon.

Besides Good Girls, Whitman has had a prolific acting career since starring in her first film at the age of six. She’s appeared in JAG, Parenthood, Valley Girl, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and of course Arrested Development, although there were originally talks of recasting her character. She also has an impressive voice acting career, lending her voice as Tinker Bell in multiple Tinker Bell animated films, April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in numerous DC Super Hero Girls films.

The Good Girls cancellation was definitely a heartbreaker last year, but the end of the NBC series hasn't stopped Whitman from finding exciting work on the small screen. We are now getting Mae Whitman showing off her voice and acting skills at the same time. Fingers crossed that we get Up Here soon!

In the meantime, all four seasons of Good Girl are streaming with a Netflix subscription if you need your Whitman fix before the Hulu series premieres. Or perhaps check out what else to watch if you like the NBC dramedy.