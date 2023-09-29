All The Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Eliminations, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! Below are the most recent contestants eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Consider yourself warned!

Our favorite castoffs from The Bachelor/Bachelorette have hit the beach for a second chance of love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. This season promises to be as dramatic as ever, with the first wave of cast members featuring former lead Rachel Recchia , a former winner in Blake Moynes and plenty of members from Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross’ recent seasons. Not all of them will be able to stay on the sands of Paradise all season though, as new singles joining the game means those who don’t couple up are forced to pack their suitcases.

Bachelor in Paradise follows a different format than ABC’s flagship dating shows, so while there are still rose ceremonies, we’re also used to seeing lots of self-eliminations from contestants who lose faith in being able to find their person on the beach. However it happens, we’re here for all of it, and I’ll be updating this list every week to break down who went home and why. Scroll down to see the most recent cast members to flee Paradise:

Week 1: No One Leaves The Beach!

The party was just getting started on the beach for the Season 9 premiere, and with the drama still mounting, we have not yet seen our first rose ceremony. However, we know that the men are giving out the roses first, so all of the ladies in Paradise are working to make sure the connections are happening. Lots of couples have already started to form, and we saw makeouts from earring king Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo, Rachel Recchia and Sean McLaughlin, and Blake Moynes and Jess Girod. The biggest drama of the premiere, though, concerned the love triangle between Will Urena, Kylee Russell and Olivia Lewis.

Olivia Lewis seemed to be in danger of elimination, when Will Urena decided he wanted to see where things went with Kylee Russell — despite kissing Olivia after a wild toe-sucking conversation. But there might be hope for Olivia yet, with Aven Jones — the guy Kylee was waiting to see — making his appearance at the end of the first episode and apparently showing interest in Olivia. Wow, Bachelor in Paradise takes no time at all to get real messy.