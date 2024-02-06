Stars From Bachelor Nation, DWTS And More Send Love To Nick Viall After The Birth Of His Daughter With Fiancée Natalie Joy

Nick Viall tried his luck at love on The Bachelor and its spinoffs multiple times before finding his person outside of reality TV in model and surgical technologist Natalie Joy. After getting engaged in January 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child later that year, and now the bundle of joy has arrived. River Rose Viall entered the world on February 2, and celebrities from Bachelor Nation, Dancing with the Stars and more reached out to offer their love and congratulations to the new parents.

In the days and months leading up to the birth of his daughter, Nick Viall spoke several times about how excited he was to become a dad, and his pride certainly showed through, as he shared images from his and Natalie Joy’s first days with River Rose. You can see his Instagram post below:

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) A photo posted by on

That is one adorable baby, and I’m pretty sure my heart stopped when I saw the pic of the infant mid-yawn as she stretched her tiny arms! Nick Viall’s fellow Bachelor survivors were quick to jump in with their oohs and ahhs over the baby girl, with comments including:

Susie Evans: Omg little angel!!!! 😍😍😍

Omg little angel!!!! 😍😍😍 Rachel Recchia: congratulations to your beautiful family 💖

congratulations to your beautiful family 💖 Becca Tilley: Wow she is perfect!!! Congratulations! That is the cutest nose I have ever seen!

Wow she is perfect!!! Congratulations! That is the cutest nose I have ever seen! Daisy Kent: omgggg

omgggg Serena Pitt: Congratulations!! She's beautiful!

Congratulations!! She's beautiful! Amanda Stanton: she is precious! congratulations you two

she is precious! congratulations you two Ben Higgins: Congrats all!

Congrats all! Rodney Mathews: Ah she’s beautiful ❤️ congratulations!! 🙌🏽

Ah she’s beautiful ❤️ congratulations!! 🙌🏽 Jade Roper: Congrats Natalie and Nick! ❤️❤️

Congrats Natalie and Nick! ❤️❤️ Genevieve Parisi: I can’t stop looking. The brown outfit 😭😭😭

I can’t stop looking. The brown outfit 😭😭😭 Wells Adams: 😍😍😍😍😍😍

😍😍😍😍😍😍 Hannah Ann Sluss: Omg she’s perfect!!!!! Congratulations ❤️ she’s absolutely beautiful! So happy for your family!!!

Omg she’s perfect!!!!! Congratulations ❤️ she’s absolutely beautiful! So happy for your family!!! Vanessa Grimaldi: Congratulations!!

Yes, even Nick Viall’s former fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi — who he proposed to on Season 21 of The Bachelor — dropped in to offer a kind word. We first met Viall in 2014, when he was the runner-up on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and he returned the following season for Kaitlyn Bristowe, where he again finished in second place. Viall hit the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and then was finally given the opportunity to lead his own season of The Bachelor in 2017 .

He has since expanded his brand through his podcast The Viall Files, where he offers relationship advice and interviews other celebrities. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Peta Murgatroyd, who also sent well-wishes to the girl dad, commenting:

The best part of life really does start now!! Omg she is beautiful guys! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

It didn’t end there, either, as even more celebrities — including Nick Viall’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test co-star JoJo Siwa and Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix — had to get their squeals in. They wrote:

Lindsay Arnold Cusick: She is BEAUTIFUL❤️❤️ Congrats mom and dad ❤️

She is BEAUTIFUL❤️❤️ Congrats mom and dad ❤️ JoJo Siwa: I can not handle it😭 she is the most perfect baby.

I can not handle it😭 she is the most perfect baby. Ariana Madix: oh my goodness!!! congratulations

oh my goodness!!! congratulations Rumer Willis: Oh my goodness congratulations my friend, so happy for you guys

Oh my goodness congratulations my friend, so happy for you guys Jana Kramer: Congrats. So sweet and so special ❤️

Congrats. So sweet and so special ❤️ Rachel Bilson: Congratulations!!!!! Perfect sweet beautiful baby!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations!!!!! Perfect sweet beautiful baby!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Francesca Farago: AHHH CONGRATS!!✨✨🤍🤍💖💖💙💙🫧🫧💕💕💕

AHHH CONGRATS!!✨✨🤍🤍💖💖💙💙🫧🫧💕💕💕 Kelly Rizzo: She couldn’t be more perfect! Congratulations so happy for you both, love you guys! 💞💞💞💞💞💞