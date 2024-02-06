Stars From Bachelor Nation, DWTS And More Send Love To Nick Viall After The Birth Of His Daughter With Fiancée Natalie Joy
Congrats to the new parents!
Nick Viall tried his luck at love on The Bachelor and its spinoffs multiple times before finding his person outside of reality TV in model and surgical technologist Natalie Joy. After getting engaged in January 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child later that year, and now the bundle of joy has arrived. River Rose Viall entered the world on February 2, and celebrities from Bachelor Nation, Dancing with the Stars and more reached out to offer their love and congratulations to the new parents.
In the days and months leading up to the birth of his daughter, Nick Viall spoke several times about how excited he was to become a dad, and his pride certainly showed through, as he shared images from his and Natalie Joy’s first days with River Rose. You can see his Instagram post below:
A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)
A photo posted by on
That is one adorable baby, and I’m pretty sure my heart stopped when I saw the pic of the infant mid-yawn as she stretched her tiny arms! Nick Viall’s fellow Bachelor survivors were quick to jump in with their oohs and ahhs over the baby girl, with comments including:
- Susie Evans: Omg little angel!!!! 😍😍😍
- Rachel Recchia: congratulations to your beautiful family 💖
- Becca Tilley: Wow she is perfect!!! Congratulations! That is the cutest nose I have ever seen!
- Daisy Kent: omgggg
- Serena Pitt: Congratulations!! She's beautiful!
- Amanda Stanton: she is precious! congratulations you two
- Ben Higgins: Congrats all!
- Rodney Mathews: Ah she’s beautiful ❤️ congratulations!! 🙌🏽
- Jade Roper: Congrats Natalie and Nick! ❤️❤️
- Genevieve Parisi: I can’t stop looking. The brown outfit 😭😭😭
- Wells Adams: 😍😍😍😍😍😍
- Hannah Ann Sluss: Omg she’s perfect!!!!! Congratulations ❤️ she’s absolutely beautiful! So happy for your family!!!
- Vanessa Grimaldi: Congratulations!!
Yes, even Nick Viall’s former fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi — who he proposed to on Season 21 of The Bachelor — dropped in to offer a kind word. We first met Viall in 2014, when he was the runner-up on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and he returned the following season for Kaitlyn Bristowe, where he again finished in second place. Viall hit the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and then was finally given the opportunity to lead his own season of The Bachelor in 2017.
He has since expanded his brand through his podcast The Viall Files, where he offers relationship advice and interviews other celebrities. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Peta Murgatroyd, who also sent well-wishes to the girl dad, commenting:
It didn’t end there, either, as even more celebrities — including Nick Viall’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test co-star JoJo Siwa and Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix — had to get their squeals in. They wrote:
- Lindsay Arnold Cusick: She is BEAUTIFUL❤️❤️ Congrats mom and dad ❤️
- JoJo Siwa: I can not handle it😭 she is the most perfect baby.
- Ariana Madix: oh my goodness!!! congratulations
- Rumer Willis: Oh my goodness congratulations my friend, so happy for you guys
- Jana Kramer: Congrats. So sweet and so special ❤️
- Rachel Bilson: Congratulations!!!!! Perfect sweet beautiful baby!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️
- Francesca Farago: AHHH CONGRATS!!✨✨🤍🤍💖💖💙💙🫧🫧💕💕💕
- Kelly Rizzo: She couldn’t be more perfect! Congratulations so happy for you both, love you guys! 💞💞💞💞💞💞
Our congratulations also go out to Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, and hopefully they’ll continue to share some sweet memories of the beautiful River Rose Viall with us on social media. In the meantime, you can check out The Viall Files podcast and see what premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey