Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Season 2 Finale Featured More Recruits Passing Than In Season 1, But I'm Still Bummed About One Exit

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 finale, "Capture." Read at your own risk!

Just one week after calling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test the most unpredictable reality TV show, the Season 2 finale reminded me why I had that take. As usual, the episode featured many twists and turns and yet another shocking moment I wouldn't have seen coming in a million years. Surprisingly, more people completed the program than last year, but one person's early exit really bummed me out.

In the end, Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, and Erin Jackson completed the grueling final interrogation, which meant Tom Sandoval and JoJo Siwa dropped out in the finale. I was doubtful Sandoval should even be there, so I wasn't shocked to see him go. I was stunned, however, that Siwa dropped out and was very upset that she didn't hold out until the end.

I'm Bummed JoJo Siwa Didn't Complete The Program

Before I watched JoJo Siwa on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test with my Hulu Subscription, I watched her on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. It was there that I realized there's more to the bubbly young dance star than a ton of energy. She also has a real drive that's led to her massive success. When she was announced for Season 2 of the Fox series, I figured she'd be a shoo-in to make it to the end.

Unfortunately, just like she fell short in Dancing with the Stars, JoJo Siwa stumbled at the finish line and requested to be sent home midway through interrogation. The process of being put in uncomfortable positions while listening to disturbing sounds proved to be too much, and the celebrity had a stunning revelation. She'd put her career before her family too often, and she wanted to be home with them.

I can't knock Siwa for her reasons, which are valid, but it hurt to watch her leave so close to the end. She overcame so many tough challenges with ease to reach this point in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but just like others in Season 1, she couldn't make it past the hours of being subjected to horrifying noises. Season 1 winners Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd confirmed to CinemaBlend the interrogation process was brutal, so despite being bummed, I get that Siwa had her limits.

The Bittersweet Season 2 Finale Still Has Me Wanting More

We're still waiting on news of whether or not Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will return for Season 3. As someone who has watched both seasons this year, I can say that the more this show continues to shock and surprise me, the more I want to see it. The only way I could see a new season not being made is if they can't find enough celebrities to commit to it. Given some of the unexpected reasons for celebrities leaving, like Gus Kenworthy, I would advise would-be participants to exercise caution before joining.

With that said, Season 2 seemed like a harsher season that raised the stakes and had more people complete the program than Season 1. Perhaps if the show runs for the next decade, we'll have celebrities legitimately ready for service in the Special Forces! Even if not, I know I'm going to keep watching, no matter how bummed I get about people leaving.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is finished on Fox for now, but both seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Tune in and rewatch the bittersweet Season 2 finale or some of the other wilder moments from this season.