As The Righteous Gemstones Is Ending, There's One Specific Thing I'm Really Going To Miss

Spoilers for the sixth episode of The Righteous Gemstones’ fourth season, “Interlude IV” as well as past episodes lie ahead.

In 2019, viewers were blessed with HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and the Danny McBride-created show has been nothing short of a funny, raunchy and occasionally sentimental delight. All good things must come to an end, though, as the Gemstones are about to preach their final sermon this year. Having watched the televangelist comedy since the beginning, I’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic and have been reflecting on the series’ four-season run. There’s also one aspect of it that I know I’ll miss most of all.

The fourth and final season of Gemstones, which has been airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, has been nothing short of comedic perfection. Further world-building abounds, as new characters played by Michael Rooker, Megan Mullally and even Bradley Cooper enter the mix. Established players are also going through a heap of changes, including BJ, as the fan favorite, is reeling from a tragic accident. With all that said, it’s not the present-day, I’m looking to focus on here – it’s the titular family’s past that I want to talk about.

(Image credit: Ryan Green/HBO)

What I'm Going To Miss Most About The Righteous Gemstones And Why...

Every season of The Righteous Gemstones includes an episode titled “Interlude.” These particular installments serve as reprieves from the Gemstones’ current exploits and flashback to earlier times in the raucous brood’s lives. All of these particular stories are novelties, as they feature younger actors playing siblings Jesse, Judy and Kelvin as opposed to Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine, respectively. Also present is family matriarch Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles), who’s deceased in the present-day timeline.

Alternate actors aren’t simply what make these episodes so interesting, though. The reason I’ve always been excited for them is to see how they tie into the main, overarching story of each season. I really appreciate the fact that these aren’t merely bottle episodes but installments that help provide much-needed context for the major narrative at hand. Additionally, they also help a great deal when it comes to the series’ aforementioned world-building efforts.

There may only be four “Interlude” chapters, but they’ve produced some of the most notable moments in the history of the show. Considering that Gemstones is nearing its end, why don’t we take some time to reflect on a few of those key plot points?

(Image credit: Connie Chornuk/HBO)

Let’s Talk Out Some Of The Biggest Moments From The “Interlude” Episodes

2019’s “Interlude,” set in 1989, establishes the occasionally tense relationship between family patriarch Eli Gemstone and his eccentric brother-in-law, “Baby” Billy Freeman. That dynamic sparks a few notable confrontations between the two characters and, aside from that, it’s hard to forget the sight of a young Jesse going on a tirade at sister Judy’s birthday party.

The drama heats up even more in “Interlude II,” in which Eli reunites with fight promoter and former employer Glendon Marsh in 1993. It’s a tense situation, as Marsh (a crime boss) tries to threaten Eli into laundering money through his struggling church. In the end, though, Marsh is shot down by a dementia-stricken Roy Gemstone. The episode also establishes the firm friendship between Eli and his right-hand man, Martin Imari. Also, the third installment in this series is just as compelling, as it depicts the animosity between Eli and his sister, May-May. One of the standout scenes, though, sees young Jesse getting revenge on a boy who humiliated Judy by embarrassing him in front of his peers.

“Interlude IV,” which just recently aired, is as explosive as it is sweet. It provides further context for the friendship between the late Aimee-Leigh and her best friend, Lori Milsap, whose marriage is crumbling. That all comes to a head when her husband, Cobb, breaks into the Gemstones’ home and vandalizes it. Most notably, Cobb not only scares young Kelvin – the only person in the house at the time – but he also steals the golden Bible that’s been handed down for generations.

Years ago, I wasn’t sure what to expect when I heard Danny McBride and John Goodman were teaming up for a TV comedy about a televangelist family, but I’m so glad they did. It’s one of the best shows to stream on Max, in my humble opinion, and that’s due to the writing, acting and direction. The “Interlude” installments are also a major part of the show’s charm and, while I’m sad there won’t be anymore of them, I’m glad to have the four that exist.

The Righteous Gemstones airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. At the same time, episodes are available to stream with a Max subscription.