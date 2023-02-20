Before Heading To Prison, Real Housewives' Jen Shah Made Sure To Clap Back At Andy Cohen Over Black Eye Accusation

The Real Housewives franchise is a massive property that is showing no signs of slowing down, with new seasons hitting both Bravo and Peacock. The past few years has also seen the property lean into true crime , thanks to legal issues surrounding both Beverly Hills ’ Erika Jayne and Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah. The latter Bravolebrity surrendered this week for her time in prison, after pleading guilty. And before heading behind bars for her sentenced 6 years and change , Shah made sure to clap back at Andy Cohen over that black eye accusation.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recently wrapped up its run on Bravo, which featured Jen Shah maintaining that she was innocent of her crimes. A big plot line was also Heather Gay’s mysterious black eye, with Andy Cohen recently saying on Watch What Happens Live that he believes Shah could be responsible. Her rep responded to these claims in Lifestyle Magazine , just as Shah was heading to prison. They claimed that Jen was focusing on her family instead of Cohen’s words, with the statement also reading:

I personally know that she has not spoken to Andy Cohen since before the reunion where he called her directly to beg her to attend the RHOSLC [season] 3 reunion. That, coupled with the fact that we passed on the [one-on-one interview] six times seems to be where his aggressions lie.

Well, there you have it. While Jen Shah and her family are no doubt going through a super trying time as they transition into their new normal, the RHOSLC star was careful to issue a quick clap back to Andy Cohen on her way to prison. Honestly, this is exactly the type of behavior that we might expect from a Housewife.

Jen Shah’s rep didn’t expressly address the idea that she was responsible for Heather Gay’s black eye, but instead took aim at Andy Cohen himself. It referenced her noticeable absence from the Salt Lake City reunion, as well as a 1:1 interview with Cohen that was announced and promptly cancelled. Per Shah’s camp, that’s why Cohen made his recent viral comments on WWHL.

Heather Gay’s black eye was a major plot point in the last season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The reveal of her appearance was a shocking point in the trailer, with the season seemingly leading up to that point. But after the event, Gay flip flopped on whether or not she remembered what happened that night. A popular fan theory was that Jen Shah was responsible, and that her friend and co-star was trying to protect her from the incident affecting her forthcoming time in court.

Jen Shah was nearly arrested on camera during Season 2 of RHOSLC, and has spent the last two seasons defending herself and claiming her innocence. This is why it turned so many heads when she ended pleading guilty. And now she’s actually begun doing time.