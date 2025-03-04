Bella Thorne Remembers Her Disney Channel Days With Zendaya: ‘That Was A Really Beautiful Moment’

News
By
published

Thorne opens up about the Disney Channel classic show and fellow co-star.

From left to right: A screenshot of Bella Thorne and Zendaya with their hands in the air making silly faces in the opening credits for Shake It Up.
(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Zendaya and Bella Thorne are just two of the many stars who started on Disney Channel before venturing on to bigger projects and gigs in Hollywood. Thorne was recently recalled her time on Shake it Up, the show the duo shared, she had some positive things to say. While the series was a bit turbulent at times, mostly involving being "pitted" against Zendaya publicly, she remembers some transformative and sweet highlights with her co-star.

The past rumors revolving around the actresses’ behind CeCe Jones (Thorne) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya) are long gone. Thorne's sweet birthday shoutout to 'Z' a few years ago solidifies that the former dancing duo have shaken off any remaining doubts for their fans. Thorne reminisced with Us Weekly about her relationship with the Dune actress while on the show. She stated one of her favorite House of Mouse memories is how the past peers bonded during a crossover episode with another popular show of the time, noting they spent a couple of hours together breaking through past struggles:

One of my favorite memories is me and Zendaya getting really close on the Good Luck Charlie ‘Shake It Up’ episode. We had a struggle in our relationship beforehand with everything and we sat down for, like, two hours on a closed-off set on a different stage and really got personal and one-on-one with each other.

The episode (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) aired in 2011 and occurred during Shake it Up’s first season. It’s great that the two were motivated and had the opportunity to intentionally have a one-on-one conversation to get to know each other better. As a present fan of both of them, it makes me love them both all the more knowing that they value peer relationships with their castmates.

As the Blended actress went on, she praised the quiet behind-the-scenes conversation they shared. She noted it was an integral part of their dynamic and something she’ll always love about her time on Disney, but it was an even more vital part of her general experience growing up, saying:

That was a really beautiful moment. That’s the first time I remember having that moment with [another] girl, getting able to establish that relationship and be honest with one another and really hear each other’s experiences. That will always be a fun memory.

While we won't see either star on the 2025 TV schedule, both have projects in the works. Thorne may be seen at some point within the 2025 movie schedule as she’s in a movie in production currently called Bunny-Man that stars James Franco. Meanwhile, many of Zendaya’s projects are likely to be out in 2026. Between the first peeks at Euphoria S3 and the surprise role in the Shrek 5 teaser, not to mention her part in Nolan's The Odyssey, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing the triple threat everywhere next year (and it’ll be even better to know she’s got some great grounded relationships outside of her fiance, Tom Holland).

With both Thorne’s and Zendaya’s career successes well past their Disney channel days, it’s great to know they still carry some wholesome and formative moments forged there.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC News interview.

Is It Weird I’d Just Love Meghan Markle Back On Suits LA So We Could Get An Adorable Prince Harry On Set Story?

Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29.

‘This Is Robbery.’ Grant Ellis Defends His Decision After The Bachelor Fans Express Shock Over Hometown Elimination
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Theory Would Put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man At The Center Of The Story
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Theory Would Put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man At The Center Of The Story
From left to right: Kylie Jenner looking up and to her left while holding Timothée Chalamet’s hand as he looks forward smiling at the 2025 Oscars.
Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spotted The Moment Kylie Jenner Gave Up Her Seat Next To Timothée Chalamet At The Oscars (As An Insider Shares More Details)
Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle crying to Keats in The Electric State.
'I Was Mortified': After Millie Bobby Brown's Post About Bullying Went Viral, Little Britain's Matt Lucas Shared Apology For Past Comments
Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Fans Want Tom Cruise In Top Gun 3, But One Maverick Star Doesn’t Think They’ll Be Back
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC News interview.
Is It Weird I’d Just Love Meghan Markle Back On Suits LA So We Could Get An Adorable Prince Harry On Set Story?
Tony Todd is ready for vengeance, starting as The Candyman in Candyman, 1992.
Horror Icon Tony Todd Didn’t Make It Into The Oscars In Memoriam Segment, And His Family Isn’t Happy
Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29.
‘This Is Robbery.’ Grant Ellis Defends His Decision After The Bachelor Fans Express Shock Over Hometown Elimination
Pattinson looking enthusiastic in a raincoat for Mickey 17, Pattinson, natural makeup and long blonde hair in No Hard Feelings.
The Insides Of My Trousers... Were Wet.' The Story Behind Robert Pattinson's Dance Scene With Jennifer Lawrence Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on SNL 2021.
There's A Juicy Rumor About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Running Into One Another, And It Neither Squares With Nor Negates Previous Reports
Gene Hackman and his wife at the 60th Golden Globes
‘The Autopsy Showed He Didn’t Have Any Injury.’ A Forensic Pathologist Shares Theory About What Could Have Happened Leading To Gene Hackman And Wife’s Deaths