Bella Thorne Remembers Her Disney Channel Days With Zendaya: ‘That Was A Really Beautiful Moment’

Zendaya and Bella Thorne are just two of the many stars who started on Disney Channel before venturing on to bigger projects and gigs in Hollywood. Thorne was recently recalled her time on Shake it Up, the show the duo shared, she had some positive things to say. While the series was a bit turbulent at times, mostly involving being "pitted" against Zendaya publicly, she remembers some transformative and sweet highlights with her co-star.

The past rumors revolving around the actresses’ behind CeCe Jones (Thorne) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya) are long gone. Thorne's sweet birthday shoutout to 'Z' a few years ago solidifies that the former dancing duo have shaken off any remaining doubts for their fans. Thorne reminisced with Us Weekly about her relationship with the Dune actress while on the show. She stated one of her favorite House of Mouse memories is how the past peers bonded during a crossover episode with another popular show of the time, noting they spent a couple of hours together breaking through past struggles:

One of my favorite memories is me and Zendaya getting really close on the Good Luck Charlie ‘Shake It Up’ episode. We had a struggle in our relationship beforehand with everything and we sat down for, like, two hours on a closed-off set on a different stage and really got personal and one-on-one with each other.

The episode (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription ) aired in 2011 and occurred during Shake it Up’s first season. It’s great that the two were motivated and had the opportunity to intentionally have a one-on-one conversation to get to know each other better. As a present fan of both of them, it makes me love them both all the more knowing that they value peer relationships with their castmates.

As the Blended actress went on, she praised the quiet behind-the-scenes conversation they shared. She noted it was an integral part of their dynamic and something she’ll always love about her time on Disney, but it was an even more vital part of her general experience growing up, saying:

That was a really beautiful moment. That’s the first time I remember having that moment with [another] girl, getting able to establish that relationship and be honest with one another and really hear each other’s experiences. That will always be a fun memory.

While we won't see either star on the 2025 TV schedule , both have projects in the works. Thorne may be seen at some point within the 2025 movie schedule as she’s in a movie in production currently called Bunny-Man that stars James Franco. Meanwhile, many of Zendaya’s projects are likely to be out in 2026. Between the first peeks at Euphoria S3 and the surprise role in the Shrek 5 teaser , not to mention her part in Nolan's The Odyssey , it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing the triple threat everywhere next year (and it’ll be even better to know she’s got some great grounded relationships outside of her fiance, Tom Holland).

With both Thorne’s and Zendaya’s career successes well past their Disney channel days, it’s great to know they still carry some wholesome and formative moments forged there.