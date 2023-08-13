Below Deck’s Captain Lee Did Not Hold Back While Talking About Latest Crew Firings Due To Misconduct Scandal

It goes without saying that the Below Deck franchise is certainly not unfamiliar with drama and controversy, but this latest flare-up may be one of the most notable scandals in the TV property’s history. The Down Under spinoff just fired co-stars Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne during the Monday, August 7 episode due to inappropriate conduct. As you would expect, fans have had a considerable number of thoughts on the situation in the aftermath. They’re not the only ones who’ve been sharing thoughts as some of the series’ veterans have also weighed in. One of the most notable to join the discussion is Captain Lee Rosbach, who didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts.

Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under ousted the aforementioned stars after a very serious turn of events. After the crew indulged in alcohol during an off-boat excursion on Monday’s episode, a naked Luke Jones climbed into third stew Margot Sisson’s bed. Sisson had previously made it clear she wanted Jones to stay away from her cabin and was sleeping when Jones entered the room. It was Chief stewardess Aesha Scott who would reveal the matter to Captain Jason Chambers, who ultimately fired Jones. Meanwhile, Laura Bileskalne was let go for rationalizing Jones’ actions and for her own alleged past indiscretions, which came to light amid this latest controversy.

After the TV airings, Captain Lee spoke with Us Weekly , during which he shared his opinions. He was upset over what transpired and rebuked the actions of the two stars at the center of the matter:

Their behavior was despicable. Both of them. And I’m sure they’ll be paying the price for it for a long time to come. As they should.

The 73-year-old sailing expert, who's slammed toxic behavior in the past, didn’t simply deride the terminated cast members, though. He also had plenty of positive thoughts on both Aesha Scott and Jason Chambers. Captain Lee opined that fans were “justified” in their praise for the two stars as well as the show as a whole. In his estimation, they “all stepped up to the plate and did the right thing at the appropriate time.” He was ‘impressed” and even made an admission:

I don’t know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right. … It’s a tough spot to be in. When there’s the captain you’re responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly.

Additionally, Captain Lee sent words of support to Margot Sisson as well as Adam Kodra, who was allegedly treated inappropriately by Laura Bileskalne. These vivacious sentiments represent why Lee endeared himself to fans for so many years. Believe it or not, he originally wasn’t even meant to be on the show though, lucky for fans, he did end up on the program. He ultimately fought through health issues (and his crew’s shenanigans), before ultimately retiring ahead of the hub show’s eleventh season. And even though he’s no longer part of the show, it’s likely he’ll continue to chime in on matters he deems important.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule , and episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription .