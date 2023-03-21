Below Deck's Captain Lee Speaks Out After Season Finale Convinces Fans He's Retiring

With its finale on Monday night, Below Deck closed out a tenth season that featured some Captain-swapping throughout, with Cpt. Lee Rosbach making an early (though temporary) exit while dealing with nerve injuries that affected his mobility. His midseason return was marred in part by some feuding with fellow captain Sandy Yawn, and the final ep of the season left some fans and news outlets convinced that he was diving headfirst into retirement mode. But is that actually the case?

The episode "Oh Captain, My Captain" did exude a vibe of finality through several of Captain Lee's scenes, as he talked about hating having to say goodbye to his crew, and how much they all mean to him. As well, the episode featured a video montage showcasing a slew of the reality star's biggest moments on the show, all while he waxed on wistfully about things, which included the below:

Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I have ever made in my life. I made a promise that I would come back, and that is a promise I delivered. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future, but the ocean’s always gonna be part of me. I’ve still got the best goddamn job in the world.

Nothing there confirming he'd be leaving, but also nothing there confirming he'd be back for Season 11. And then there's the fact that on the Monday after the finale aired, Bravo is set to debut a special episode of Watch What Happens Live, with host Andy Cohen welcoming Rosbach to a Below Deck-fueled episode honoring the cable hit's ten-year stretch so far. Titled, "Ce-LEE-brate Good Times," the special does sound like exactly the kind of retrospective that would be crafted to mark a longtime star's exit. To the point where even news outlets started reporting on his retirement, with Us Weekly going so far as to report that Captain Kerry Titheradge would be jumping from Below Deck Adventures to take over for Season 11.

Captain Lee took to Twitter as the episode was ending with a response to a fan asking about him not being around anymore:

Who said that, not me. https://t.co/PsdVn7v7DGMarch 21, 2023 See more

He followed up on that message with the one seen below, which coupled his season-ending feelings with the suggestion that indicated fans shouldn't believe everything they see online.

Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun,March 21, 2023 See more

But if that wasn't entirely clear enough, Rosbach followed up on that message by actively questioning some fan tweets asking about his retirement, an indicating certain news stories weren't entirely fact-filled.

They didn’t talk to me about this piece. https://t.co/fKt9y4VLkdMarch 21, 2023 See more

Beyond that, Captain Lee also commented on fans posts saying he was too young to retire, and that they were hoping to see him back for Season 11. But again, he wasn't able to actually confirm anything on that front, and didn't appear to actually refute anyone's claims that Captain Kerry handled helming duties for the next batch of eps coming later this year.

Perhaps the most concrete way he approached things was with the following reply to one fan who told him "don't stay away too long."

I'll do my best.

Several fans on social media voiced the belief that Captain Lee may not be 100% up to speed with what Bravo execs' plans are, or that Bravo purposefully set the finale up to promote such speculation. The cable channel has certainly seen spikes in interest for Vanderpump Rules over Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal, with various Real Housewives exits (such as Lisa Rinna's), feuds and more pumping up interest with each new season that premieres.

Let's not forget that Captain Lee also missed some time in Season 9 for medical reasons, which could indicate that he deserves to take a lengthier break from manning yachts for his own health. Or not. We'll probably have to wait until Bravo drops a Season 11 teaser to see what's happening with the franchise's mothership. Until then, check out the montage of Rosbach's greatest moments!

Below Deck episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, and there's a lot more coming to the streaming service and beyond for the 2023 premiere schedule.