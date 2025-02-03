After Benson Boone Adjusted His Crotch 'So Aggressively' After Grammys Performance, He Shared An Apology With Fans

It’s not just narrative triumphs that populate the 2025 TV schedule, or any year’s run of events and programs. Unscripted live events still hold a place in people’s hearts, as anything can and will happen at sports matches and awards shows. Reactions to the 2025 Grammys proved that yet again, thanks to singing sensation and nominee Benson Boone having a night where he apparently needed to adjust himself repeatedly, in the name of comfort.

Following the event, the Washington-state native has addressed that fact with candor, and the fans are also throwing in their two cents. Through Boone’s Instagram stories, one of this year’s nominees for Best New Artist laid it all out on the line, with a statement that explained the most obvious reason these gestures had taken place. Here’s what the man behind the viral hit “Beautiful Things” had to say on the matter:

Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.

Looking at the outfit Benson Boone sported during last night’s blast of energy at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, one could say that there was no apology needed. One glance at the very form fitting powder blue jumpsuit, and any Paramount+ subscription holder could have told you as they streamed the show that comfort was going to be an issue.

But just as Mr. Boone’s outfit left nothing to the imagination, you too can have part of the experience that enthusiastic crowd members, including Jennifer Lopez. were clearly eating up. Though the audio is muted, JLo’s approval of this rendition of “Beautiful Things” comes with this peek at what Benson Boone was dealing with:

J.LO Reacts To BENSON BOONE'S PERFORMANCE At The 2025 GRAMMYs - YouTube Watch On

Even from this alternate angle, it’s clear that the supposed heir to Harry Styles’ jumpsuit act was practically poured into this spangled garment. That was just one of the many reactions you can read throughout social media, as there are still people catching up on last night’s moment of showmanship.

However, amidst the thirst tweets and response of stunned awe were some pretty funny and sweet sentiments. Fans of Queen will definitely be proud, as the iconic Freddie Mercury came up, as evidenced by the following reactions:

“This is an amazing performance, but my favorite and most relatable part is at the very end when he has to adjust himself. That’s right men, wearing jumpsuits makes everything go right up in there. Welcome to our world.” - @Just_Me_Meh

“Dear God Freddie Mercury would have loved you.” - @LadyMute

“Here's what i'll say about benson boone. if I could do a flip it would become everyone else's problem, too. i get it” - @kelsaywhat

“I will be thinking about Benson Boone’s crotch grab for…a WHILE” - @IHateCarleen

Perhaps the best reaction was the one seen from fellow 2025 Grammy nominee SZA. Up for both Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Song for “Saturn,” the co-star of the current box office sleeper hit One of Them Days certainly felt a certain way after Benson Boone’s performance.

Viewers of the show noticed, as did one of the camera operators, allowing us all to share this very relatable moment:

sza’s face after benson boone was done 😭 pic.twitter.com/wMbmYp4tHNFebruary 3, 2025

This 2025 Grammys moment shows us the importance of live TV, which is fitting as Grammys trivia shows us that the medium has had a huge impact on scaling its show. While Boone certainly suffered for his art to a point, the reaction is certainly one of approval towards his wardrobe choices and on stage stunts.

It could enough to inspire people to learn how to stream 2025’s Super Bowl halftime show, especially when SZA herself will be part of this much anticipated set from Kendrick Lamar. Live music performances are especially exciting to catch in the moment, as the unpredictability of life shines through - for better or worse.

As for Benson Boone, he did indeed lose in this year’s Grammy race, as Chappell Roan took home the Best New Artist trophy for 2025. But, if there’s any sort of powder blue lining of positivity, he can claim it’s that he’s kept his fanbase happy. Still, now that I think about it, between their shared appreciation for theatricality and stylish wardrobe, is it too early to pitch a Boone/Roan halftime show for 2026?