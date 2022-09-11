Big Brother 24: Who Won The Veto In Week 10

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 11th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is in the home stretch and, even though this season has felt chaotic since Paloma Aguilar’s unexpected exit in Week 1 , things have really kicked into overdrive. Michael Bruner’s departure in the double eviction opened the game up for just about every Houseguest to make a run to win, but they’ll have to start triumphing in competitions and survive eliminations to do that. And this week’s veto win was possibly the biggest of the season, so understandably, everyone wanted it.

As you probably know by now, CinemaBlend has been tracking the events Big Brother Season 24 via the live feeds (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription ) and can confirm the winner of the Week 10 veto. Here’s who won and what this seemingly means for Thursday's elimination and the season's Final Four:

Brittany Hoopes Won The Veto In Week 10

Brittany Hoopes hasn’t exactly been a passive player in the game, but I think it’s more than fair to say she benefitted heavily from being Michael Bruner’s Final Two partner for the vast majority of the season (hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Michael ). Now, with her milestone-hitting partner gone and her back against the wall, Brittany can take comfort in having won a veto competition and can take herself off the block this week.

How Brittany’s Win Changes The Plan For The Week

Monte Taylor’s HOH plan for this week seemed pretty straightforward right up until Brittany won the veto. Brittany was the only player who didn’t have a deal locked in with, so her ineligibility for eviction this week complicates things. With that said, it does seem like Monte managed to formulate a plan that will presumably keep him safe headed into Final Four, assuming that Brittany doesn’t win the HOH.

Monte Taylor had conversations with Matt Turner and Taylor Hale and officially solidified a Final Three deal with the other Houseguests. It’s currently looking like Taylor will be Monte’s replacement nominee when Brittany pulls herself off the block. Under the current agreement, the most damage Brittany can do is vote against Taylor and tie Turner’s vote against Alyssa. As such, Monte would break the tie, be able to honor his Final Three deal, and send Alyssa to the jury house.

From there, it’s going to be on Matt and Monte to try and win the HOH and make sure they can get Brittany out. Turner definitely has the most incentive to make that happen, as Brittany has done a lot of campaigning as of late to convince Monte to send him home this week. It’s clear that she’d try to send Turner home if she could, so Monte and Taylor likely won’t have to worry about him trying to go rogue. This is the phase of the game where wild moves happen, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see!